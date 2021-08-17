Laura Mae Talmadge Phillips was the loving wife, for 33 years, of Glen Phillips, of Pacifica; loving sister to Vic, in New Mexico; and loving daughter to Shirley and Bill Talmadge.
Laura was a realtor and suffered terrible tinnitus for five years. She passed away at home, quietly, in her sleep. Please donate to the Tinnitus Association.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.