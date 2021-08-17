Laura Mae Talmadge Phillips was the loving wife, for 33 years, of Glen Phillips, of Pacifica; loving sister to Vic, in New Mexico; and loving daughter to Shirley and Bill Talmadge.

Laura was a realtor and suffered terrible tinnitus for five years. She passed away at home, quietly, in her sleep. Please donate to the Tinnitus Association.

