Family and friends are the ones whose successes and failures we celebrate and suffer the most in our own lives, so it should come as no surprise how painful a toll their deaths take on us. But just as we shared their struggles in life together and will surely mourn their loss forever, so too must we share and celebrate their triumphs in life together and forever as we do now with Keith Albert Anderies — rebel without a cause, serviceman, company man, husband, father, grandfather and friend to anyone who needed one.
In appearance, Keith was a “man’s man” in the spirit of a Clint Eastwood character. Lanky, gravel-voiced and silver-haired, he had a stoic presence but with caring eyes, a soft smile and a general demeanor of kindness. He grew up in Denver, Colo., a self-proclaimed “greaser-type kid, like from the movie ‘Grease,’” spending more time with friends building and racing cars than studying or going to class.
Eventually, however, like most young men of his generation, he learned some of his life’s most important lessons serving in the Navy during the Vietnam War. He received an honorable discharge into reserve duty as he eased back into civilian life. More importantly, he left the Navy married to the love of his life, Edie, and as a new father to his first son, Shawn.
Now a family man with a wife and son to support, Keith went back to school to study and improve upon the technical engineering skills he learned in the Navy.
He landed an entry-level technician job with IBM, where he became increasingly interested and knowledgeable about computers. His bosses immediately took notice of his professionalism, dependability and leadership skills, and rapidly promoted him to branch manager where he dutifully served the company and made lifelong friends over the next 35 years.
Now a successful businessman, Keith took the opportunity with Edie to grow their family and added a second son, Shane. The family vacationed together every year, doing fun activities together like skiing, snorkeling, and scuba diving, to name just a few. Although his busy work schedule often meant late nights and trips out of town for days at a time, Keith never missed his sons’ ball games, always made time to take the family out on a weekend for dinner and a movie, and was always willing and available to help with a homework question or fix something broken around the house.
When his sons eventually graduated high school and went off to college, Keith stayed active with his wife, Edie, walking their dogs on the beach, volunteering at their church and the local SPCA, and spending time with their RV and car club friends. Keith kept in touch with his boys during the usual holiday gatherings, but also during their annual guys’ motorcycle trips to the desert, where he held his own, riding to age 65, not only with his sons, but with his first grandson who started joining the group as soon as he was old enough. The trips only stopped because of other people’s busy schedules or aging bodies. But not Keith, who would have strapped a motorcycle to a wheelchair if it meant getting back out with his sons and grandson.
From rebel without a cause, to serviceman, family man and company man, Keith was a loving, devoted and selfless husband, father, grandfather, and friend to anyone in need.
Keith (aka “Hon”) … Dad … we love you, as the inscription on your wedding ring and now epitaph read and reaffirm, “Forevermore” — Edie, Shawn and Shane — grateful wife and sons.
A memorial service with military honors will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Duggan’s Serra Mortuary located at 500 Westlake Avenue, Daly City, Calif.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.