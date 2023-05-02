On April 18, 2023, Kathleen Loretta Wishman (Mutti) gained her wings. She passed away suddenly at home.
Kathleen was born on June 30, 1948, in San Francisco, Calif. and grew up and resided in Pacifica, Calif.. After graduating In 1966 from Terra Nova High School she started at Pacific Bell doing clerical work until 1985. She later ventured to work at One Day Tax Service and owned the store First and Second Time Around in Half Moon Bay. In 2015 she retired from One Day Tax Service.
Kathleen was preceded in death on November 10th, 2018 by her loving husband Larry Wishman to whom she was happily married to for 41 years. She is survived by her children, Michele Thompson (Dan), Ronald Johnson (Lisa), Kathleen Johnson (Luke), by grandchildren, Greg Thompson (Veronica), Nichole Lancaster (Mark), Kody Johnson, Ashlee Johnson and Daniele Damato and by great-grandchildren, Jeffrey, Nathan, Jackson, Samantha and Cole. Stepchildren included Michael and Brian Wishman, and she had five step-grandchildren as well as two step-great-grandchildren.
Kathleen was a devoted mother, loved by many, and happiest when watching the 49ers, Giants, and Warriors. She enjoyed holidays and spending spare time with her family, trips to the casino, holding garage sales and listening to Elvis. She will be greatly missed and forever in our hearts. The celebration of life will be held at a later date. We ask that in lieu of flowers you donate to her gofundme page or a charity of your choice in Kathleen’s honor.
