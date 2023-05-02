Kathleen Loretta Wishman (Mutti)

On April 18, 2023, Kathleen Loretta Wishman (Mutti) gained her wings. She passed away suddenly at home.

Kathleen was born on June 30, 1948, in San Francisco, Calif. and grew up and resided in Pacifica, Calif.. After graduating In 1966 from Terra Nova High School she started at Pacific Bell doing clerical work until 1985. She later ventured to work at One Day Tax Service and owned the store First and Second Time Around in Half Moon Bay. In 2015 she retired from One Day Tax Service.

