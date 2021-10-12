Kathleen (Kathy) Eleanor Angst

Kathy, age 80, died peacefully at Mills-Peninsula Medical Center in Burlingame on Sept. 25, 2021.

Born Dec. 24, 1940, to Thomas and Helen McCann, Kathleen McCann was raised in Geneva, New York, where she lived with her mother, father and brother Thomas Patrick (Pat) McCann. After a whirlwind romance, Kathy married Arthur Angst in 1966 and, soon after, moved to Pacifica, Calif., where she and Art raised their three children. Art and Kathy were blessed to celebrate their 55th anniversary this past April.

As part of the Pacifica community, Kathy was an active member of St. Peter Parish, first as a CCD teacher and later as a eucharistic minister. She also worked in the Laguna Salada School District as a cafeteria cook, which allowed her to be near her children and to hear their band practices in the afternoon.

Kathy was a sweet and wonderful woman who loved traveling, camping, and just spending time with her family. She was involved in Cub Scouts and Girl Scouts in support of children’s activities. She enjoyed attending Cal football games and family get-togethers, and especially loved baking a variety of Christmas cookies every year. She was also a huge fan of the San Francisco 49ers and Giants. She was fortunate to go on a few cruises and to spend time in Fort Bragg with her husband and grandchildren. One of her most cherished trips was traveling to Ireland with cousins from Pennsylvania.

Kathy is survived by her loving husband, Art, daughters Deborah and Jennifer, son Jeffrey, and her five grandchildren. She will be missed by her extended family of nieces, nephews, and cousins and her dear friends. Family and friends are invited to visit Thursday, Oct. 21, beginning at 4:30 p.m. at Duggan’s Serra Mortuary, 500 Westlake Ave. in Daly City where a Vigil Service will begin at 7 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 22, at St. Peter Catholic Church, 700 Oddstad Blvd., Pacifica. Kathy will be laid to rest at Holy Cross Cemetery in Colma.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

More Stories

Javier A. Romero

  • 0

Peacefully at home in Pacifica with his family by his side, Javier passed on Jan. 2 at age 69. Dearly beloved husband of Barbara Clark and loving father of Alexander J. and Gabriel A. Clark-Romero, Javier is also survived by many other loving relatives. Private services will be held at a lat…

Marvin Morganti

Marvin Morganti

  • 0

There is no way to truly describe the full life of Marvin Morganti in this brief obituary. Marvin was a wonderful man who gave of himself unconditionally. He was loved, is missed and will always be cherished. Our “Papa,” as he liked to be called by his grandchildren, was an amazing husband, …

Margie Lucille D’India

Margie Lucille D’India

  • 0

We said goodbye to Margie Lucille D’India, 87, on Dec. 19, 2020. Margie was born to Valetta and Oliver Borchardt on May 8, 1933, in Chicago, Ill. After a five-year engagement, she married Philip William D’India on Aug. 1, 1953, and together they raised their three children, Cheryl Bolton, Bi…

Racquel Garcia

Racquel Garcia

  • 0

Raquel Fuentes Garcia passed away peacefully on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, surrounded by family in Pacifica. Raquel’s greatest loves were her family and cooking. Her recipes and dishes were the highlight of many families for multiple generations who dined at the Acapulco restaurant in Rockaway B…

Bonnie Lee Hurwood

Bonnie Lee Hurwood

  • 0

Bonnie Lee Hurwood, age 79, passed away peacefully on Nov. 16, 2020, in Vancouver, Wash., after a decade-long battle with dementia. Born in San Mateo, Calif.,Bonnie received a full-ridescholarship to the San Francisco Conservatory of Music upongraduation from Capuchino High School in 1959. A…

Ian Anderson Owens

Ian Anderson Owens

  • Updated
  • 0

Ian Anderson Owens, a beautiful, big-brown-eyed angel, was sent to us 46 years ago, but he was unexpectedly taken from us, it’s believed, on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, apparently from a heart attack. “Handsome man” was the pet name given him by his loving mama, Sally Owens, since his birth in Sa…

Mary Rose Favuzzi

Mary Rose Favuzzi

  • Updated
  • 0

Mary Rose Favuzzi went peacefully to be with the Lord on Nov. 28, 2020, at the age of 95. Mary Rose was born to Giovanni and Salvatrice (DeSimone) Bartolotta, Aug. 30, 1925, in the Bronx, New York. Mary Rose met her beloved husband, Dominick, on the dance floor, and they were married Sept. 2…

Gerard Pierre Jean Jr.

Gerard Pierre Jean Jr.

  • Updated
  • 0

Jan. 20, 1931 – Dec. 7, 2020 Gerard Pierre Jean Jr. (Gerry) passed away peacefully Dec. 7, 2020, at his home in Pacifica, Calif., surrounded by his loving family. He was born Jan. 20, 1931, in Lewiston, Maine, to Gerard P. and Marguerite (Girardin) Jean. After attending St. Patrick’s Element…

Kenneth Michael Krause

Kenneth Michael Krause

  • Updated
  • 0

Kenneth Michael Krause of Pacifica, Calif., passed away unexpectedly at his home of a cardiac-related condition on Nov. 30, 2020, at the age of 73. He is cherished and survived by his loving wife, Judy, of 48 years, and his three children Renee, Christopher and Kevin as well as their spouses…

Elizabeth M. Moore

Elizabeth M. Moore

  • Updated
  • 0

1928 – 2020 Our beautiful mother and grandmother quietly slipped into eternity early Dec. 9, 2020. Born to Portuguese parents in Hawaii, she was raised in Honolulu. She was walking to Mass that “day that will live in infamy” and witnessed firsthand the destruction. She worked summers in orde…

Recommended for you