Kathleen (Kathy) Eleanor Angst

Kathy, age 80, died peacefully at Mills-Peninsula Medical Center in Burlingame on Sept. 25, 2021.
Born Dec. 24, 1940, to Thomas and Helen McCann, Kathleen McCann was raised in Geneva, New York, where she lived with her mother, father and brother Thomas Patrick (Pat) McCann. After a whirlwind romance, Kathy married Arthur Angst in 1966 and, soon after, moved to Pacifica, Calif., where she and Art raised their three children. Art and Kathy were blessed to celebrate their 55th anniversary this past April.
As part of the Pacifica community, Kathy was an active member of St. Peter Parish, first as a CCD teacher and later as a eucharistic minister. She also worked in the Laguna Salada School District as a cafeteria cook, which allowed her to be near her children and to hear their band practices in the afternoon.
Kathy was a sweet and wonderful woman who loved traveling, camping, and just spending time with her family. She was involved in Cub Scouts and Girl Scouts in support of children’s activities. She enjoyed attending Cal football games and family get-togethers, and especially loved baking a variety of Christmas cookies every year. She was also a huge fan of the San Francisco 49ers and Giants. She was fortunate to go on a few cruises and to spend time in Fort Bragg with her husband and grandchildren. One of her most cherished trips was traveling to Ireland with cousins from Pennsylvania.
Kathy is survived by her loving husband, Art, daughters Deborah and Jennifer, son Jeffrey, and her five grandchildren. She will be missed by her extended family of nieces, nephews, and cousins and her dear friends. Family and friends are invited to visit Thursday, Oct. 21, beginning at 4:30 p.m. at Duggan’s Serra Mortuary, 500 Westlake Ave. in Daly City where a Vigil Service will begin at 7 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 22, at St. Peter Catholic Church, 700 Oddstad Blvd., Pacifica. Kathy will be laid to rest at Holy Cross Cemetery in Colma.
