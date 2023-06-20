Judith Virginia Lebonville Shannon

Judy, born June 10, 1959, passed away on May 30, 2023, at the age of 63, after a long yet lively battle with cancer. She graduated Oceana High School class of 1977, as well as being an honored queen with Job’s Daughters, Bethel 348. While in high school she served as a football reporter for KFRC radio. The Lebonville family were active in the Pacifica community. Both of her brothers were Boy Scouts and her father a member of the American Legion. Judy later moved to Santa Cruz, then Tennessee before ultimately Kentucky to be with her sons.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Emery Maurice Lebonville and Ethel Lucille Geary Lebonville, as well as her older brother, John Joesph Lebonville. She is survived by her younger brother, Jay Lebonville, sons Kyle and Ryan Shannon, and two grandchildren, Patrick and Emma Shannon. Judy wished to be cremated and a celebration of life was held for her on birthday in Worthville, Kentucky, near her home.
