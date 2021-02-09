On Jan. 29, 2021, Joyce Callaway Williams Massola passed away peacefully at 9:17 a.m. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Ernie Massola, her younger brother Robert Williams Jr., and her mother and father, Redelle Emily Amos and Robert Bernard Williams Sr. Joyce is survived by her Aunt Bet and family of Lawnside, N.J., nephew Jesse Childs, his wife Tigist Geda, their sons Solomon and Ezekiel Childs of Los Angeles, Calif., and her cousins Barbara and Judy and family of Victorville, Calif.
She was born on May 6, 1941, in Mount Holly, N.J., and graduated from Camden High School in the class of 1959. An avid fan of jazz, she counted Miles Davis, Roy Ayers, Herbie Hancock, Wayne Shorter and others as personal friends. Her uncle, Harvard professor and microbiologist Harold Amos, was a huge inspiration to Joyce. Her cousins included Cab Calloway and heavyweight champion Jersey Joe Walcott. Her travels led her to live around the country, namely Cohasset, Mass., and Pacifica, Calif. She practiced massage and aromatherapy for years and loved being near the water.
She remained active as a volunteer at Pacifica Senior Services and loved travel, especially to Italy with her soulmate Ernie. Always adorned in purple, her laughter lit up every room she entered. She most valued friendship and enjoyed a wealth of friends from all over the world. In lieu of sending flowers, please donate to the Alzheimer’s Association.
