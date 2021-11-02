Joy Richardson passed away the morning of Oct. 13, 2021. 

She grew up in Pacifica with her mother, Jimmie Richardson, father Bill Richardson, siblings Jan Moreno, Jon Richardson, and Jim Richardson. Joy was an amazing aunt to her nieces Rachel Moreno, Ayla Hernandez, Tawni Richardson, Logan Richardson, great-niece Nevaeh Dowthard and great-nephew Napoleon Dowthard. Joy went to Sanchez, Linda Mar and Terra Nova High schools. Joy was a longtime employee of AT&T.

Joy married Scott Kulenguskey and moved to Pennsylvania. A few years later, she moved back to Pacifica due to the passing of her husband. Joy loved going to the beach to find sea glass. You could always find her looking for treasures at local garage sales and rummage sales. Joy was very generous and thoughtful, always on the search for gifts for her family. She has now gone to be with Lord.

“For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life.” (John 3:16)

