John Wesley Creighton was born Feb. 11, 1930, in Bellingham, Wash., to Robert L. Creighton and Gladys Edgbert Creighton. He went to be with his Lord and Savior on Sept. 16, 2021.
John was raised on a farm in Goshen, Wash., and graduated from Mount Baker High School in Deming, Wash. He was involved in many activities around cattle raising and agriculture. After graduation, John served in the United States Army as a member of the military police at the Presidio in San Francisco. While in San Francisco, John met Elizabeth Gorenflo and they were married on Aug. 5, 1952. From this union were born four children: Theresa Creighton Cochran, Sheryl Creighton, Jan Creighton, and Kevin Creighton.
The family moved to Pacifica in 1961 and John lived there the remainder of his life. John enjoyed many hobbies, including rockhounding, model planes, camping, painting, helping in the pit crew for stockcar races, and traveling with his family. John worked in construction, helping to build the BART system, among many other projects. Later in life, John worked with Kevin in driving and maintaining tour buses. He was also active in church, including helping in the construction of facilities, and in the Full Gospel Business Men’s Fellowship International in many roles.
John had a vibrant sense of humor, a kind soul, and a giving heart. He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Elizabeth. He is survived by his sister, Mary Smit, of Sequim, Wash.; his four children; one son-in-law, Norman Cochran; three grandchildren, Benjamin Cochran (Annie), Rachel Arenas (David), and Rebecca Creighton; and six great-grandchildren, Hosea Cochran, Obadiah Cochran, Eliza Cochran, Amya Cochran, Leila Creighton, and Adelaide Arenas; two nieces, Heidi Gorenflo and Lillian Poche; and two nephews, Greg Smit and Shannon Smit.
A memorial service will be held to honor John’s life at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at Sanchez Art Center, 1220 Linda Mar Boulevard, Pacifica, CA 94044.
