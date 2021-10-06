John Wesley Creighton was born Feb. 11, 1930, in Bellingham, Wash., to Robert L. Creighton and Gladys Edgbert Creighton. He went to be with his Lord and Savior on Sept. 16, 2021.

John was raised on a farm in Goshen, Wash., and graduated from Mount Baker High School in Deming, Wash. He was involved in many activities around cattle raising and agriculture. After graduation, John served in the United States Army as a member of the military police at the Presidio in San Francisco. While in San Francisco, John met Elizabeth Gorenflo and they were married on Aug. 5, 1952. From this union were born four children: Theresa Creighton Cochran, Sheryl Creighton, Jan Creighton, and Kevin Creighton. 

The family moved to Pacifica in 1961 and John lived there the remainder of his life. John enjoyed many hobbies, including rockhounding, model planes, camping, painting, helping in the pit crew for stockcar races, and traveling with his family. John worked in construction, helping to build the BART system, among many other projects. Later in life, John worked with Kevin in driving and maintaining tour buses. He was also active in church, including helping in the construction of facilities, and in the Full Gospel Business Men’s Fellowship International in many roles.

John had a vibrant sense of humor, a kind soul, and a giving heart. He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Elizabeth. He is survived by his sister, Mary Smit, of Sequim, Wash.; his four children; one son-in-law, Norman Cochran; three grandchildren, Benjamin Cochran (Annie), Rachel Arenas (David), and Rebecca Creighton; and six great-grandchildren, Hosea Cochran, Obadiah Cochran, Eliza Cochran, Amya Cochran, Leila Creighton, and Adelaide Arenas; two nieces, Heidi Gorenflo and Lillian Poche; and two nephews, Greg Smit and Shannon Smit.

A memorial service will be held to honor John’s life at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at Sanchez Art Center, 1220 Linda Mar Boulevard, Pacifica, CA 94044.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

More Stories

Margie Lucille D’India

Margie Lucille D’India

  • 0

We said goodbye to Margie Lucille D’India, 87, on Dec. 19, 2020. Margie was born to Valetta and Oliver Borchardt on May 8, 1933, in Chicago, Ill. After a five-year engagement, she married Philip William D’India on Aug. 1, 1953, and together they raised their three children, Cheryl Bolton, Bi…

Racquel Garcia

Racquel Garcia

  • 0

Raquel Fuentes Garcia passed away peacefully on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, surrounded by family in Pacifica. Raquel’s greatest loves were her family and cooking. Her recipes and dishes were the highlight of many families for multiple generations who dined at the Acapulco restaurant in Rockaway B…

Bonnie Lee Hurwood

Bonnie Lee Hurwood

  • 0

Bonnie Lee Hurwood, age 79, passed away peacefully on Nov. 16, 2020, in Vancouver, Wash., after a decade-long battle with dementia. Born in San Mateo, Calif.,Bonnie received a full-ridescholarship to the San Francisco Conservatory of Music upongraduation from Capuchino High School in 1959. A…

Ian Anderson Owens

Ian Anderson Owens

  • Updated
  • 0

Ian Anderson Owens, a beautiful, big-brown-eyed angel, was sent to us 46 years ago, but he was unexpectedly taken from us, it’s believed, on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, apparently from a heart attack. “Handsome man” was the pet name given him by his loving mama, Sally Owens, since his birth in Sa…

Mary Rose Favuzzi

Mary Rose Favuzzi

  • Updated
  • 0

Mary Rose Favuzzi went peacefully to be with the Lord on Nov. 28, 2020, at the age of 95. Mary Rose was born to Giovanni and Salvatrice (DeSimone) Bartolotta, Aug. 30, 1925, in the Bronx, New York. Mary Rose met her beloved husband, Dominick, on the dance floor, and they were married Sept. 2…

Gerard Pierre Jean Jr.

Gerard Pierre Jean Jr.

  • Updated
  • 0

Jan. 20, 1931 – Dec. 7, 2020 Gerard Pierre Jean Jr. (Gerry) passed away peacefully Dec. 7, 2020, at his home in Pacifica, Calif., surrounded by his loving family. He was born Jan. 20, 1931, in Lewiston, Maine, to Gerard P. and Marguerite (Girardin) Jean. After attending St. Patrick’s Element…

Kenneth Michael Krause

Kenneth Michael Krause

  • Updated
  • 0

Kenneth Michael Krause of Pacifica, Calif., passed away unexpectedly at his home of a cardiac-related condition on Nov. 30, 2020, at the age of 73. He is cherished and survived by his loving wife, Judy, of 48 years, and his three children Renee, Christopher and Kevin as well as their spouses…

Elizabeth M. Moore

Elizabeth M. Moore

  • Updated
  • 0

1928 – 2020 Our beautiful mother and grandmother quietly slipped into eternity early Dec. 9, 2020. Born to Portuguese parents in Hawaii, she was raised in Honolulu. She was walking to Mass that “day that will live in infamy” and witnessed firsthand the destruction. She worked summers in orde…

+2
Malcolm McIntire

Malcolm McIntire

  • Updated
  • 0

Malcolm Conrad McIntire passed away peacefully on Sunday, Nov. 22, surrounded by family at his home in Pacifica. He was 101 years old.  His greatest love, besides his family, was reading. He read many books and periodicals, right up until the last weeks of his life. He enjoyed many topics, b…

Stewart Ellsworth Cross

Stewart Ellsworth Cross

  • Updated
  • 0

Stewart Cross was born in San Francisco on Dec. 5, 1941. He was the second son of Edwin Curtis Cross and Stephanie Smith Cross. He married Christine Hawkins Cross on Feb. 19, 2002. Stewart was a traveling man. At the age of 6, Stewart’s parents bought a 40-foot sailboat and, along with 8-yea…

Recommended for you