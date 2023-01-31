John Vincent Kaufman

John (Johnny) Vincent Kaufman passed away on Jan. 11, 2023, in Rocklin, Calif., with his longtime partner and friend, Frances Buchholz, by his side. John was the only boy and the fourth of five children of Vincent Theodore Kaufman and Etta Elizabeth Paulson, of Minnesota. He is predeceased by his parents, Vince and Betty, his loving wife, Mary, and two sons, Adam and Vincent. 

John and his sisters were raised in Pacifica, Calif., where he acquired his love for everything outdoors. After high school, he and Mary married young and found a piece of property in Pacifica that was deemed by the county to be unbuildable. He designed a plan and convinced the county that he could not only build a house on that lot but also improve the area, and he and Mary did just that.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

More Stories

Donna Scott

Donna Scott

  • 0

Donna Scott passed away on Feb. 2, 2022, in Van Nuys, Calif., at age 89.

Gregory Lindsay Vallee

  • 0

Gregory Lindsay Vallee passed away peacefully at home on Friday, April 1, 2022, in Madison, Wis. He was born on Feb. 18, 1949, in Victoria, British Columbia. Greg is survived by the love of his life, wife Sally Hogan, whom he adored for 40 years; two children from his first marriage, Lilly V…

Frank William Henwood

Frank William Henwood

  • 0

Frank William Henwood, 65, of Pacifica, Calif., passed away unexpectedly on Jan. 26, 2022. 

Elizabeth ‘Betty’ Eggen (Bensinger)

Elizabeth ‘Betty’ Eggen (Bensinger)

  • 0

Elizabeth “Betty” Eggen (Bensinger) was born on July 15, 1925, in Wilmington, Delaware. Betty met her husband, Merle, in 1944. He was an Iowa farm boy in the Navy during World War II. She was on a five-hour break between shifts as a telephone operator. Opposites attracted and they got marrie…

Frank William Henwood

Frank William Henwood

  • 0

Frank William Henwood, 65, of Pacifica, Calif., passed away unexpectedly on Jan. 26, 2022. Frank was born on March 5, 1956, to John and Katherine Henwood in San Francisco,  and was the youngest of three siblings. He graduated from Terra Nova High School in Pacifica, Calif., in 1974. 

George Ogata

George Ogata

  • 0

George Ogata passed away peacefully on Feb. 13, 2022, at his home in Pacifica. He was 89 years old. He was born in Artesia, Calif., on Feb. 22, 1932. His family background was in the farming communities, and his family had owned the K & K Cafe in Selma, Calif.

Raymond ‘Ray’ Rosa Jr.

Raymond ‘Ray’ Rosa Jr.

  • 0

Beloved father, husband, grandfather and great-grandfather Raymond “Ray” Rosa Jr., of Waimea, passed peacefully Feb. 25, 2022, at his home. Born Nov. 23, 1934, in Honolulu, he was a retired public works supervisor for the city of Pacifica, co-founder of Northern California Hawaiian Athletics…

Graham Heath Kelly

Graham Heath Kelly

  • 0

Graham Heath Kelly, known as Heath to all, a retired firefighter, son, father, husband and friend passed away on Friday, March 4, 2022. Heath is survived by his father, Graham Kelly, mother Karen Kledzik, stepmother Kay Kelly, stepfather Gary Kledzik, wife Jessica Kelly, daughter Rowan Kelly…

Ruben Salcido

Ruben Salcido

  • 0

Maybe you knew Ruben Salcido from his jazz performances, as a music teacher, as someone you passed hiking up Montara Mountain or jogging along the beach, as a neighbor working in his yard, or just a friendly guy with a ready smile and a light in his eyes.

Recommended for you