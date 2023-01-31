John Vincent Kaufman

John (Johnny) Vincent Kaufman passed away on Jan. 11, 2023, in Rocklin, Calif., with his longtime partner and friend, Frances Buchholz, by his side. John was the only boy and the fourth of five children of Vincent Theodore Kaufman and Etta Elizabeth Paulson, of Minnesota. He is predeceased by his parents, Vince and Betty, his loving wife, Mary, and two sons, Adam and Vincent.
John and his sisters were raised in Pacifica, Calif., where he acquired his love for everything outdoors. After high school, he and Mary married young and found a piece of property in Pacifica that was deemed by the county to be unbuildable. He designed a plan and convinced the county that he could not only build a house on that lot but also improve the area, and he and Mary did just that.
John worked for Herrero Bros. of San Francisco for 36 years and was with the Carpenters Union for over 50 years. He was a member of the Meadow Club in Fairfax, Calif. His love of the outdoors increased as he loved fishing, kayaking, golfing, crabbing, archery, and anything to do with guns. He was a master carpenter and had an innate ability to build anything. He had such an interesting and creative mind and never turned down the challenge of a difficult project. Later in life he acquired a love of Westerns, especially John Wayne movies, and “Jurassic Park.”
After losing his youngest son, Adam, his lovely wife, Mary, and his second son, Vincent, he retired from Herrero Bros., sold his dream house in Pacifica, and moved to Lincoln, Calif. He found a house on the Lincoln Hills golf course and made it his own.
He is survived by his son Ken Kaufman (Lisa), of Colfax; his grandchildren, Kasey Kaufman, of Oakland, Jessica (Ken) Ivey, of Montana, Adam John (AJ) Kaufman, of Campbell; three great-grandchildren, Cedar Kaufman and Calvin and Percy Ivey; and his four sisters, Judy Kaufman (Todd), Susan Schaffer (Ken), Ann Knutson, and Carol Peterson (Charlie). He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Although Johnny will be missed by many, we know that he now is at peace and will live in our hearts for ever. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bristol Hospice, 2140 Professional Drive, Suite 210, Roseville, CA 95661 or a charity of your choice.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.