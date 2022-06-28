John Theodore Brink II passed away peacefully on June 20, 2022, at age 82. He was the beloved husband of Jean E. Brink; loving father of Laura Brink Ritenour and Adam Chapman Brink; caring grandpa of Serena Ritenour, and Avery and Tyler Brink.
John was a proud member of the 101st Airborne Division (1958) and graduated from the Monterey Army Language School with a certificate in Russian language (1959). After leaving the Army he came to San Francisco and began working in the computer field. In 1965 he left San Francisco to circumnavigate the globe by sea. He then returned to the computer programming field and worked two decades at several companies. He married Jean E. Chapman in 1967 and they celebrated their 55th anniversary in May 2022.
His sister Janice Gamaunt precedes him in death. His surviving siblings are: Robert Madsen Hansen, of Cocoa, Fla.; Loren Hansen Brink (Jesse Tran), of Spencertown, N.Y.; Marianne “Mitzi” Brink Kummerer (James Michael), of Brown County, Ind.; and Martha Brink Effgen (Don), of Higganum, Conn.
John loved reading, motorcycles, sailing and computers, and he will be remembered for the passion he showed for these hobbies.
