On Dec. 30, 2021, we lost a truly wonderful man, John Morley Rice Jr.
John was born to John Morley Rice and Ruth Nye Rice on March 5, 1944, in Ogden, Utah. His family moved to San Francisco in 1950. He was the eldest of four children. Affectionately known as Johnny, he learned to nurture and care for his siblings at a young age. This caring became a hallmark trait of John’s. Throughout his life, he was always more than willing to help family and friends in need whenever he could. His gentle spirit and trustworthiness were evident through his honest approach in conversation. Many have remarked on how they felt at ease with his soothing tone of voice and the undivided attention he gave them. He truly cared about others. The sparkle in his eyes and great smile will also be dearly missed by many.
In his early years, he developed a sense of adventure and a love of the outdoors. He had a childlike sense of wonder for the natural world that he carried with him throughout his life. As a young teen, he and his brother would hitchhike over the hill from San Bruno, carrying their outboard motor all the way to the boat docks in Pedro Point where they would rent a boat and head out fishing in hopes of landing a big one! Afterward, they would scour tide pools for new and exciting creatures. At age 13, John made his own decision to be baptized into the Christian faith. The decision to give his life to Christ was reflected in his nature to accept things and people as they were and to trust God for all of the rest.
John graduated in 1962 from Capuchino High School, in San Bruno, where he met his high school sweetheart and the love of his life, Kay. John and Kay married the same year and soon began life as young parents. In 1968 they decided to make the coast their home, as they had always felt an affection for Pacifica and its beautiful coastline. They moved their young family to the Linda Mar area, and in 1970 they purchased a home in Vallemar where they lived for the next 51 years creating a lifetime of memories and friendships.
Early in his real estate career, John worked as an agent for Dolphin Real Estate in Linda Mar. After many years of working as an agent for several different agencies in Pacifica, he made the decision to open his own real estate brokerage, Coastside Associates. Around the same time, he founded All Property Management, also in Pacifica. Throughout his 51 years as a realtor, John developed many lifelong friendships with clients and others throughout the community. John thoroughly enjoyed helping people and would often sacrifice his own benefits in order to help others. Their three children still live in Pacifica, all of whom raised their own children in Pacifica, allowing John to maintain very close relationships with his children and grandchildren. John was an enthusiastic grandfather who shared his sense of adventure and wonder with his grandchildren as he did with his own children years earlier. One of John’s favorite places to share with his family and friends was his cabin in Alaska where they enjoyed many epic fishing adventures. John was also an avid golfer. He especially enjoyed playing here on the coast, early on at Sharp Park, and in later years at Half Moon Bay. He loved the Pacific Ocean as a backdrop while teeing it up with family, friends and associates. He was always in for a friendly wager just to keep things interesting!
After a short illness, he passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his beloved wife, Kay; daughter Michelle (Randy) Berend; sons John M. Rice III and Daniel Rice; grandchildren John M. Rice IV, Chase (Jamie) Berend, Shelby Rice, Nathanael Berend, Shea Berend, Heidi Rice, Marjorie Berend, Donovan Rice and Adam Rice, all of Pacifica; his siblings Robert (Cherry) Rice, Dixie Scoffield (Warren), and Diane (Steve) Thorn, all of Washington state, Debbie (Dick) Burris, of Arizona, Randy Rice, Bonnie (Juan) Martinez, of Arizona, and Laurel and Paul Henderson, of Aptos; and many dear nieces and nephews. Last but not least, he leaves his newest “best friend” Callie, his Chihuahua.
Family and friends are invited to join us for a Celebration of Life service and luncheon from 12:30-4:30 p.m., Friday, March 11, in the Gate House at the Oceano Hotel and Spa in Half Moon Bay’s Pillar Point Harbor. In lieu of flowers, the family requests to please consider donating in John’s name to Tunnel to Towers Foundation: https://t2t.org
