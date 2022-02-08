John “Jack” J. Weber Sr. was a longtime resident of Pacifica. Jack passed away Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2022, at the age of 83.
Jack served in theU.S. Navy as a gunnery machinist on the USS Ranger, then as a lifelong machinist and maintenance mechanic.
Jack was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Johanne Weber, and is survived by his children Barbara, Lorrie (Lorraine), Elaine, John and Steven, and by his grandchildren David, Jason, Ethan, John III, Kyle, James and Christina, and his great-granddaughter, Zoe.
He will be interred in the Veterans Memorial wall at Skyline Memorial with his wife, Johanne.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.