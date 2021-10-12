John E. Moylett

John Edward Moylett passed away at home on Sept. 28, 2021. Born March 11, 1934, to May and Henry Moylett, John grew up surrounded by the love of his parents and three siblings, Barbara, Beatrice and Richard.
John was predeceased by his beloved wife, Kathleen Moylett, as well as his son Jay Moylett and daughter Maryann Moylett. John leaves behind his son David Moylett to mourn his loss.
John was a good man, a wonderful father, and a benefit to society. He went on to receive an associate degree in art, and fed his desire for knowledge by taking a multitude of college courses throughout his life.
John served in the United States Navy on the aircraft carrier USS Philippine Sea. He was involved in local politics, and was an active member of Toastmasters. John had a lifelong love of photography and enjoyed traveling on a yearly basis to wherever his dearest Kathleen desired. His library was a vast one, and his hands-on skills were unparalleled. He was a man of impeccable finances who had a wit and humor that was second only to his charm. He will be dearly missed.
