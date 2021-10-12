John E. Moylett

John Edward Moylett passed away at home on Sept. 28, 2021. Born March 11, 1934, to May and Henry Moylett, John grew up surrounded by the love of his parents and three siblings, Barbara, Beatrice and Richard. 

John was predeceased by his beloved wife, Kathleen Moylett, as well as his son Jay Moylett and daughter Maryann Moylett. John leaves behind his son David Moylett to mourn his loss. 

John was a good man, a wonderful father, and a benefit to society. He went on to receive an associate degree in art, and fed his desire for knowledge by taking a multitude of college courses throughout his life.

John served in the United States Navy on the aircraft carrier USS Philippine Sea. He was involved in local politics, and was an active member of Toastmasters. John had a lifelong love of photography and enjoyed traveling on a yearly basis to wherever his dearest Kathleen desired. His library was a vast one, and his hands-on skills were unparalleled. He was a man of impeccable finances who had a wit and humor that was second only to his charm. He will be dearly missed. 

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

More Stories

Javier A. Romero

  • 0

Peacefully at home in Pacifica with his family by his side, Javier passed on Jan. 2 at age 69. Dearly beloved husband of Barbara Clark and loving father of Alexander J. and Gabriel A. Clark-Romero, Javier is also survived by many other loving relatives. Private services will be held at a lat…

Marvin Morganti

Marvin Morganti

  • 0

There is no way to truly describe the full life of Marvin Morganti in this brief obituary. Marvin was a wonderful man who gave of himself unconditionally. He was loved, is missed and will always be cherished. Our “Papa,” as he liked to be called by his grandchildren, was an amazing husband, …

Margie Lucille D’India

Margie Lucille D’India

  • 0

We said goodbye to Margie Lucille D’India, 87, on Dec. 19, 2020. Margie was born to Valetta and Oliver Borchardt on May 8, 1933, in Chicago, Ill. After a five-year engagement, she married Philip William D’India on Aug. 1, 1953, and together they raised their three children, Cheryl Bolton, Bi…

Racquel Garcia

Racquel Garcia

  • 0

Raquel Fuentes Garcia passed away peacefully on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, surrounded by family in Pacifica. Raquel’s greatest loves were her family and cooking. Her recipes and dishes were the highlight of many families for multiple generations who dined at the Acapulco restaurant in Rockaway B…

Bonnie Lee Hurwood

Bonnie Lee Hurwood

  • 0

Bonnie Lee Hurwood, age 79, passed away peacefully on Nov. 16, 2020, in Vancouver, Wash., after a decade-long battle with dementia. Born in San Mateo, Calif.,Bonnie received a full-ridescholarship to the San Francisco Conservatory of Music upongraduation from Capuchino High School in 1959. A…

Ian Anderson Owens

Ian Anderson Owens

  • Updated
  • 0

Ian Anderson Owens, a beautiful, big-brown-eyed angel, was sent to us 46 years ago, but he was unexpectedly taken from us, it’s believed, on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, apparently from a heart attack. “Handsome man” was the pet name given him by his loving mama, Sally Owens, since his birth in Sa…

Mary Rose Favuzzi

Mary Rose Favuzzi

  • Updated
  • 0

Mary Rose Favuzzi went peacefully to be with the Lord on Nov. 28, 2020, at the age of 95. Mary Rose was born to Giovanni and Salvatrice (DeSimone) Bartolotta, Aug. 30, 1925, in the Bronx, New York. Mary Rose met her beloved husband, Dominick, on the dance floor, and they were married Sept. 2…

Gerard Pierre Jean Jr.

Gerard Pierre Jean Jr.

  • Updated
  • 0

Jan. 20, 1931 – Dec. 7, 2020 Gerard Pierre Jean Jr. (Gerry) passed away peacefully Dec. 7, 2020, at his home in Pacifica, Calif., surrounded by his loving family. He was born Jan. 20, 1931, in Lewiston, Maine, to Gerard P. and Marguerite (Girardin) Jean. After attending St. Patrick’s Element…

Kenneth Michael Krause

Kenneth Michael Krause

  • Updated
  • 0

Kenneth Michael Krause of Pacifica, Calif., passed away unexpectedly at his home of a cardiac-related condition on Nov. 30, 2020, at the age of 73. He is cherished and survived by his loving wife, Judy, of 48 years, and his three children Renee, Christopher and Kevin as well as their spouses…

Elizabeth M. Moore

Elizabeth M. Moore

  • Updated
  • 0

1928 – 2020 Our beautiful mother and grandmother quietly slipped into eternity early Dec. 9, 2020. Born to Portuguese parents in Hawaii, she was raised in Honolulu. She was walking to Mass that “day that will live in infamy” and witnessed firsthand the destruction. She worked summers in orde…

Recommended for you