Jo Ann Zavoral was born on June 21 in Henderson, Iowa, and is preceded in death by her husband, Glen Zavoral Sr., mother Virginia Barkley, father James Blaine Parker, and brother Reginal James Parker. Jo Ann is survived by her daughter Jo-Lynn Ruedas, son Glen Zavoral Jr., and daughter Jackie Zavoral, nine grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.
Mom had many jobs but her regular position was with Schlage Lock Co. in San Francisco for 36 years before retiring; she was an Avon sales associate for 60 years. She volunteered at the Second Harvest Food Bank/Brown Bag for over 25 years and was a member of the Lions Club, Pacifica Historical Society, and PCT 26. She was a gentle, gracious, quiet, and polite individual who was thankful even through her sickness. She had a big heart, was always supportive and encouraging, and gave 100 percent of herself to all. She enjoyed and loved her family and friends, Tika her dog, and AMRA, her little sidekick. She also loved life, music, acting, modeling, diesel trucks, antique cars, dolls and, above all, the casinos! Mom was a proud lady who always held her head high, and, even in the end, she bowed out like a lady, gracefully. Mom isn’t gone; her spirit lives on within us all and she surely has more than earned her wings. Until we meet again, RIP, I Love You, Mom.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.