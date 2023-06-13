Jim L. Tabor

We are sad to tell of the passing of Jim Tabor, age 75, on May 5, after his 10-year battle with Alzheimer’s. Jim was a 40-year resident of Pacifica, who served on the Parks, Beach and Recreation Board, and volunteered for Meals on Wheels and Pacifica School Volunteers. 

Jim was a plumbing salesman in San Francisco for 40 years and retired from Center Hardware as a buyer. His passions were diving, fishing, playing guitar with friends, his 914 club, his Scottish heritage, Chinese cooking, telling jokes and talking to everyone he met. He loved the music scene in Pacifica, particularly Pacifica Performances and Beatles Sing-Along at the Chit Chat Café. 

