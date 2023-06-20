November 9th, 1971 – June 17th, 2022

Jennifer Kavanaugh Jones

One year ago, the Kavanaugh and Jones families lost a very special daughter, sister, mother, wife, friend.   It was September 2021, when we received devastating news that our beloved Jennifer Lyn was diagnosed with stage four bile duct cancer.  Jennifer had been complaining of stomach pain for a few months and up until then her tests came back normal.  All at once, everything changed.  The prognosis was grim.  Cancer has never been a word anyone wants to hear, and this particular cancer was a beast.  It shook our families to the core.  It sent us into a whirlwind of unknowns and scary outcomes.  But we did not linger in that whirlwind long; we went right into action.

