Jennifer Kavanaugh Jones

November 9th, 1971 – June 17th, 2022
One year ago, the Kavanaugh and Jones families lost a very special daughter, sister, mother, wife, friend. It was September 2021, when we received devastating news that our beloved Jennifer Lyn was diagnosed with stage four bile duct cancer. Jennifer had been complaining of stomach pain for a few months and up until then her tests came back normal. All at once, everything changed. The prognosis was grim. Cancer has never been a word anyone wants to hear, and this particular cancer was a beast. It shook our families to the core. It sent us into a whirlwind of unknowns and scary outcomes. But we did not linger in that whirlwind long; we went right into action.
Jennifer was a fighter. She was determined to live. She stayed committed and steadfast doing everything in her power to prolong her life. Her two boys, Payson and Ashton, and her husband, Eric, always at the front of her every thought and the center of her world, pushed Jennifer to keep going and fight harder than ever. Jennifer faced countless treatments and doctor’s appointments, physical and emotional challenges, and also a variety of complications that cancer brought along with it. Jennifer was so brave. The days were long and the nights were even longer. Time was not on our side. The beast would not be stopped. After nine short months, a blink of an eye, really, the time came to accept her fate. Jennifer passed away peacefully in the early morning on June 17, 2022. She was 50 years young.
It was love, not cancer, that defined our last months together, and that love will keep us going as we navigate this world without her. Through it all Jennifer never let the fight diminish who she was. She was the best of us. She was love and light and the absolute most fun. She was the daughter of Stephen and Sandy, their first sweet baby girl. She was the older sister of Alyson and Grace, always guiding the way like their own personal North Star. She was an auntie, niece, cousin, daughter-in-law and sister-in-law. She was a faculty member at Terra Nova High School, a favorite among the staff and kids alike. She was a Girl Scout, Troop 231. For so many, she was a great friend. Her infectious laughter carried throughout every room and people would naturally gravitate toward her because she was so wonderful to be around. She was incredibly generous and always available if any of her people needed her. And, boy, did she have a lot of people! Everyone who knew Jennifer loved her and in return she loved them. She was effortlessly kind and welcoming to anyone she met. Her kindness and generosity were her greatest gifts. From little league games and school fundraisers to karaoke at Valleymar Station and concerts at Longboard, she was a cherished staple in her small hometown Pacifica, where she grew up and stayed to raise her family. She truly loved this magical place.
The outpouring of love and extent of help Jennifer received from her community throughout her diagnosis and beyond was tremendous. Over 400 of Jennifer’s people gathered together on top of a mountain overlooking the sea to celebrate her life and reminisce of better times. If Jennifer were able to, she would thank each and every one of you for rallying around her and never letting her fall. For dropping off countless meals, doing mountains of laundry, grocery shopping, checking on her boys, and supporting her from day one, she felt your love and then some. To those beautiful, selfless friends, you know who you are, the Kavanaugh and Jones families thank you from the bottom of our hearts. We will always remember how you truly came through for our Jennifer Lyn and for all of us.
We honor her legacy through the stories we share and the grief we will continue to feel for the rest of our days. We will remind ourselves that for a short time we were blessed to be in the company of an angel and now she is with us always, everywhere we go.
We miss you. We love you. We celebrate you. Always and forever.
