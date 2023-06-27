Jeanne Lynn (Hale) Matysiak passed away on May 27, 2023, following a motor vehicle accident. Born in San Francisco, Calif., and raised in Pacifica, she worked for over 40 years at the family business, Accurate Appliance, in San Francisco.
Jeanne was a super-mom. She volunteered in her daughters’ classrooms, attended every sports event, headed the PTO, and became an eight-year member of the Jefferson Union High School District Board of Trustees. She was an award-winning quilter, creating beautiful pieces of art that she shared with family, friends, and to support local nonprofit groups. Jeanne was also a prolific volunteer at organizations including Mizpah, Girl Scouts, and the American Legion Auxiliary. She loved to travel the world with family and friends.
