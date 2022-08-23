James Murphy and his wife of 65 years have lived in Pacifica for 60 of their 65 years together. Their three children all attended Vallemar Elementary School, Sharp Park Junior High School and Oceana High School. James provided for his family by working for 36 years at Midway Village Residential Apartments.
He is survived by his wife, his son and daughter-in-law, one daughter and son-in-law, seven grandchildren and one grand-daughter-in-law. He is preceded in death by one daughter and one granddaughter.
James served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. After retirement he took to the computer and created lovely cards and posters for his family’s special occasions. He joined SIRS and continued to bowl at Sea Bowl in Pacifica until November 2019.
A Celebration of Life service will be held from 3-5 p.m.,Monday, Aug. 29, at Chapel by the Sea, 801 Oceana Blvd., Pacifica, CA 94044. Commital will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, 5810 Midway Rd. Dixon, CA 95620.
