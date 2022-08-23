James Murphy and his wife of 65 years have lived in Pacifica for 60 of their 65 years together.  Their three children all attended Vallemar Elementary School, Sharp Park Junior High School and Oceana High School.   James provided for his family by working for 36 years at Midway Village Residential Apartments.  

He is survived by his wife, his son and daughter-in-law, one daughter and son-in-law, seven grandchildren and one grand-daughter-in-law. He is preceded in death by one daughter and one granddaughter.

