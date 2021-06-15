June 26, 1932 to May 11, 2021
James passed away peacefully of natural causes at the age of 88 in Montara, Calif. He was a beloved father, stepfather, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was a native of Washington state and a longtime resident of San Francisco, where he moved to after serving in the Navy during the Korean War. James moved to Pacifica 16 years ago and loved the coast and his work at PAC television. Always happy to help whenever and wherever he could, he will be missed and always loved.
