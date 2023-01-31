Longtime Pacifican, former St. Peter Church choir director, and member of the Society for Preservation and Encouragement of Barber Shop Quartet Singing in America, James Bryant passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Jan. 17, at a residential care home in Fresno with his wife of 62 years at his side. Born in San Francisco, James met and married Shirley, then moved to Pacifica in 1965 to raise their family. James and Shirley later moved to Oakhurst after his retirement from PG&E.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley, four children Paul (Michelle), Laura (John), Andrew (Marnie) and Peter, and six grandchildren. Many will miss his humor and musical talent.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.