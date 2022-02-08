Isabel Mae (Abel) Owens was born Sept. 25, 1930, in Chippewa Falls, Wis., and passed peacefully Jan. 26, 2022, in Walnut Creek, Calif., with her daughter by her side.
Isabel was the youngest of 10 children. At 18, she moved to California to live with her sister in San Francisco where she met Frederick Owens working at the Emporium. They were married in 1949 and lived in San Francisco until 1956. They then moved to Pacifica and raised three beautiful daughters: Linda Patterson, Susan Lockyer and Jackie Owens.
Isabel enjoyed watching the 49ers, reading celebrity magazines, traveling, and especially loved her many cats. She is preceded in death by her husband, Frederick Owens, and survived by her three daughters, four grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. No memorial service is planned.
