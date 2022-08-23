August 2, 1932 - August 12, 2022
Hugh passed into eternal life to be with his wife of 65 years, Helen. He had a loving family and is survived by his 5 children and their (spouses): Cami Barrows (Philip), Anne DeBattista (Manuel), Hugh McMonigle III (Kimberly), Andrew McMonigle (Susan), Robert McMonigle (Catherine). He also has 14 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.Hugh obtained a degree in Mortuary Science and a Master’s degree in Education and was a professor at San Francisco College of Mortuary Science for 47 years. He was affectionately known as “Mac” by generations of students. Concurrently, he worked for the Northern California Transplant Bank, the U.C.S.F. Willed Body Program, and the San Francisco Coroner’s Office. Over the 65 years he lived in Pacifica Hugh was an active volunteer at The Church of the Good Shepherd, where he served as a Lector, Eucharistic Minister, CCD Instructor and member of the Parish Counsel. In his spare time Hugh was an avid story-teller, stamp collector, and whittler.
