Longtime Pacifica resident Grace Reed died peacefully in the early morning hours of Jan. 2, 2022.
Grace was born on the family farm in St. Stephens, N.C., on Nov. 10, 1932. She moved to Pacifica (Linda Mar) in 1954. She appreciated the natural beauty of her surroundings, and particularly enjoyed the trails of San Pedro Valley Park. In her younger years, Grace was an avid bowler, and she loved to swim at Oceana Pool. For several years, she was a Meals on Wheels driver for the senior center. A strong Christian, Grace was especially devoted to her church, Our Savior’s Lutheran. Sadly, Grace’s health declined severely in the last years of her life, and she moved to Silver Oaks Memory Care in Menlo Park. Her family will be forever grateful for the professional and kind care she received there.
Left to mourn Grace are her sister, Suzie Bumgarner; her children, Patricia (Thomas Rogers) Reed, James Reed, and Cynthia Reed; her grandchildren, Timothy Richardson, Kristine Trzeciak, Michael (Rayleen) Reed, and Allyson Paine; and six great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind a host of nephews and nieces who truly adored their sweet and kind aunt.
