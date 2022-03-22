George Ogata passed away peacefully on Feb. 13, 2022, at his home in Pacifica. He was 89 years old. He was born in Artesia, Calif., on Feb. 22, 1932. His family background was in the farming communities, and his family had owned the K & K Cafe in Selma, Calif.

George held a second-degree black belt in kenpo and was recognized by the American Teachers Association of the Martial Arts as a certified instructor. He was an accomplished architect, police K-9 dog trainer, and a loving foster parent to many. George was also a proud Korean War-era veteran.

George was the beloved husband and best friend of the late Dolores Ogata; a marriage that lasted 55 years with an eternal love that transcends time. He is survived by his loving children Rickey Shong, Mary Shong, and Michael Ogata. He was the devoted grandfather of Roberta Shong and loving great-grandfather of Alyssa del Rosario, Armani del Rosario, Achilles del Rosario and Aris Shong.

Friends may visit with the family after 12 p.m. Friday, March 25, at Pacifica’s Chapel by the Sea Mortuary, 801 Oceana Blvd. in Pacifica, and all are also invited to attend the services following at 3 p.m. at the mortuary. Private interment by family will take place at a later date. Donations in his memory may be sent to the charity of your choice.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

More Stories

Laura Mae Talmadge Phillips

Laura Mae Talmadge Phillips

  • 0

Laura Mae Talmadge Phillips was the loving wife, for 33 years, of Glen Phillips, of Pacifica; loving sister to Vic, in New Mexico; and loving daughter to Shirley and Bill Talmadge.

Desiree Jean-Marie Zaro

Desiree Jean-Marie Zaro

  • 0

The earthly sojourn of Desiree Jean-Marie Zaro drew to a close on July 25, 2021, in Millbrae, Calif. She was born Desiree Jean-Marie Barulich to Rhetta Green in San Francisco, Calif., on March 30, 1972.

Joann Savage

Joann Savage

  • 1

Joann was the only child born to Viola and Glen in Greely, Colo. She passed away from bacterial meningitis at home with family and hospice care.

William "Bill" Henry Downing Jr.

  • 1

William ‘Bill’ Henry Downing Jr., an El Granada resident, passed away on Saturday, July 3, 2021, after a courageous, 2½-year battle with non-Hodgkin lymphoma. He was 69.

Debbie Ann Scott

Debbie Ann Scott

  • 0

Debbie passed away peacefully in Pacifica on June 25, 2021. She was a longtime South San Francisco, Pacifica and Grass Valley resident. Debbie was an avid swimmer, diver, knitter and weaver. She was very artistic and enjoyed her artisan friends. She was very kind and generous, and she loved …

Alan Bradbury

Alan Bradbury

  • 0

Alan Bradbury, 81, passed peacefully of natural causes at home in Pacifica on June 30, 2021.

Minamary Ann Ryall

Minamary Ann Ryall

  • 0

Mac Ryall, longtime Pacifica resident, passed away on June 28 at Mills-Peninsula Medical Center due to complications from a chronic illness. She was 78 years old.

Robert Lamoreaux

  • 0

Robert Lamoreaux, a resident of Pacifica, passed away peacefully on May 24, 2021. He was the beloved husband of Rosita; loving father of Curtis Lamoreaux, Robert Reese and Gary Reese; dear grandfather of Charles Reese; and loving brother of Marge Middleton. He will also be missed by his comp…

Recommended for you