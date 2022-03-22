George Ogata passed away peacefully on Feb. 13, 2022, at his home in Pacifica. He was 89 years old. He was born in Artesia, Calif., on Feb. 22, 1932. His family background was in the farming communities, and his family had owned the K & K Cafe in Selma, Calif.
George held a second-degree black belt in kenpo and was recognized by the American Teachers Association of the Martial Arts as a certified instructor. He was an accomplished architect, police K-9 dog trainer, and a loving foster parent to many. George was also a proud Korean War-era veteran.
George was the beloved husband and best friend of the late Dolores Ogata; a marriage that lasted 55 years with an eternal love that transcends time. He is survived by his loving children Rickey Shong, Mary Shong, and Michael Ogata. He was the devoted grandfather of Roberta Shong and loving great-grandfather of Alyssa del Rosario, Armani del Rosario, Achilles del Rosario and Aris Shong.
Friends may visit with the family after 12 p.m. Friday, March 25, at Pacifica’s Chapel by the Sea Mortuary, 801 Oceana Blvd. in Pacifica, and all are also invited to attend the services following at 3 p.m. at the mortuary. Private interment by family will take place at a later date. Donations in his memory may be sent to the charity of your choice.
