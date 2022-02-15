George Eugene Arguello

George Eugene Arguello, 84, born Feb. 16, 1937, passed away on Jan. 30, 2022, from an unexpected heart attack while sleeping. Even though his failing heart took him away from us, his loving heart will remain with us forever until we meet again.

Gene is survived his sons, Jason and Max Arguello, daughters Michelle Gentry and Mikaela Romero, daughters-in-law Patricia Arguello and Daisy Arguello, grandsons Thomas and Anthony Arguello, sister Ermie Gonzales, brother Gilbert Arguello, nephew Chuck Renteria, nieces Lila and Leilani Renteria, Kathy, Sherie and Roberta Gonzales, and Toni and Jennette Arguello, and all LSD No. 3 ECV brothers.

R.I.P., Dad. We LOVE you very much! Services will be held at 10 a.m., Feb. 16. at Chapel by the Sea, 801 Oceana Blvd., in Pacifica, followed by the Celebration of Life at the American Legion, 130 South Blvd. in San Mateo.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

More Stories

Robert Lamoreaux

  • 0

Robert Lamoreaux, a resident of Pacifica, passed away peacefully on May 24, 2021. He was the beloved husband of Rosita; loving father of Curtis Lamoreaux, Robert Reese and Gary Reese; dear grandfather of Charles Reese; and loving brother of Marge Middleton. He will also be missed by his comp…

Herrell E. Brown

Herrell E. Brown

  • 0

Herrell E. Brown was born on June 3,1931, to Olin Herrell Brown and Iris Genendal Brown in Prague, Okla., and passed away on June 19, 2021, in Pacifica, Calif.

Leroy David Van Sciver

Leroy David Van Sciver

  • 0

Leroy David Van Sciver passed away peacefully at home on Feb. 11, 2021. Dave is survived by his wife, Gail; his son, Kurt; daughters Erica and Katherine; and ten grandchildren. He is also survived by sisters Claire Hall, Audrey Huddleson, Joan Weischedel; and brother Kevin Reddington. He was…

Wally Simonson

Wally Simonson

  • 0

On May 4, 2021, Walter (Wally) Simonson, 59, passed away in Palm Springs following a sudden stroke. Wally’s bright ray of love, light, and laughter remains with all who knew him. His was a life dedicated to what truly mattered: family, friends, nature, dogs, celebrations, good books, and mak…

Marty Monahan

Marty Monahan

  • 0

Our dad Marty Monahan passed away peacefully Sunday, April 18, 2021, in Honolulu, Hawaii, where he spent the last twenty years. I think Dad lived a very different life than he ever imagined for himself. Both his parents were born in Ireland, but Dad kept moving “west” until he ended up halfw…

Mark Branecki

Mark Branecki

  • 0

Mark Branecki was born October 16, 1951 in Chicago, Illinois to parents Ray and Doris who were overjoyed to welcome their first child. When Mark was 7 years old, the family of four, which then included younger sister Debbie, moved to Sunnyvale, California. For many reasons they were all exci…

Tessie Joan Milenewicz

Tessie Joan Milenewicz

  • 0

Tessie Joan Milenewicz passed away in Pacifica, Calif., on Sunday, April 4, 2021. She was 47 years old. She was born on Sunday,

Mary Alexander

Mary Alexander

  • 0

Mary Alexander: “We were put on this earth to help each other.”

Recommended for you