George Eugene Arguello, 84, born Feb. 16, 1937, passed away on Jan. 30, 2022, from an unexpected heart attack while sleeping. Even though his failing heart took him away from us, his loving heart will remain with us forever until we meet again.
Gene is survived his sons, Jason and Max Arguello, daughters Michelle Gentry and Mikaela Romero, daughters-in-law Patricia Arguello and Daisy Arguello, grandsons Thomas and Anthony Arguello, sister Ermie Gonzales, brother Gilbert Arguello, nephew Chuck Renteria, nieces Lila and Leilani Renteria, Kathy, Sherie and Roberta Gonzales, and Toni and Jennette Arguello, and all LSD No. 3 ECV brothers.
R.I.P., Dad. We LOVE you very much! Services will be held at 10 a.m., Feb. 16. at Chapel by the Sea, 801 Oceana Blvd., in Pacifica, followed by the Celebration of Life at the American Legion, 130 South Blvd. in San Mateo.
