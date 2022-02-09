George Eugene Arguello, 84, born on 2/16/37 passed away on 1/30/22 from an unexpected heart attack while sleeping. Even though his failing heart took him away from us, his loving heart will remain with us forever until we meet again. Gene is survived his sons Jason and Max Arguello, daughters Michelle Gentry & Mikaela Romero, daughters-in-law Patricia Arguello & Daisy Arguello, grandsons Thomas & Anthony Arguello, sister Ermie Gonzales, brother Gilbert Arguello, nephew Chuck Renteria, nieces Lila & Leilani Renteria, Kathy, Sherie & Roberta Gonzales and Toni & Jennette Arguello, all LSD #3 ECV brothers. R.I.P dad...we LOVE you very much!! Services will be held on 2/16/22 10:00 am at Chapel by the Sea 801 Oceana Blvd, Pacifica. Followed by the celebration of Life at The American Legion 130 South Blvd, San Mateo
