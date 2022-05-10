In memory of Frank “Nick” Leone (1931-2021), we will hold a memorial service and celebration of life from 2-5 p.m. on Sunday, June 19, in the Mildred Owen Concert Hall located at the Sanchez Art Center, 1220 Linda Mar Blvd., in Pacifica, Calif. Nick was a founding member of the art center and helped paint the center’s mural.
Instead of providing flowers, we ask that you make donations to SanchezArtCenter.org in his memory. RSVP to nsniksnak@gmail.com.
