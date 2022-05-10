Frank ‘Nick’ Leone

In memory of Frank “Nick” Leone (1931-2021), we will hold a memorial service and celebration of life from 2-5 p.m. on Sunday, June 19, in the Mildred Owen Concert Hall located at the Sanchez Art Center, 1220 Linda Mar Blvd., in Pacifica, Calif. Nick was a founding member of the art center and helped paint the center’s mural.

Instead of providing flowers, we ask that you make donations to SanchezArtCenter.org in his memory. RSVP to nsniksnak@gmail.com.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

More Stories

David John Mercurio

David John Mercurio

  • 0

David John Mercurio, 47, passed away on Sept. 6, 2021. Born in San Francisco on May 14, 1974, he was the son of the late Anthony and Ann Mercurio and the youngest of eight. He was raised in Pacifica, Calif.

Sara (Sally) Nulty

Sara (Sally) Nulty

  • 0

Sara (Sally) Nulty passed away Sept. 6 at age 94. She was the daughter of John and Bridget Neeley, of Narberth, Pa. That is where she met her husband of 46 years, Albert Nulty. When Albert got a job with United Airlines in San Francisco in 1952, they moved to California. Sally was a fixture …

Ken Seminsky

Ken Seminsky

  • 0

Ken Seminsky was born in Columbus, Ohio, on March 16, 1948. He was proud of his Czech/Hungarian heritage. After high school, he enlisted for two years in Army Intelligence, and his service on Okinawa was a defining period in his life. Following his service, with a bachelor’s degree from Ohio…

Marlys Kay Hogden

Marlys Kay Hogden

  • 0

Marlys Kay Hogden of Red Bluff, Calif., loving wife, mother and grandmother passed away at home July 15, 2021, at the age of 75. She is survived by her husband of 55 years David Hogden, her two daughters Teressa (Stephen), Holly (Anesto), grandchildren Amanda, Morgan, Nicholas, Brandon, Emil…

Dolores “Dee” Ogata

Dolores “Dee” Ogata

  • 0

Dolores “Dee” Ogata, 90, passed away peacefully on Aug. 16, 2021, at her home in Pacifica.

ohn Matthew Trudeau Jr.

ohn Matthew Trudeau Jr.

  • 0

John Matthew Trudeau Jr., age 67, passed away unexpectedly on April 14, 2021, in San Mateo, Calif. He was born on Nov.11, 1953, in Detroit, Mich., the son of Dr. John M. and Anna Marie Trudeau, who are both now deceased. A 1972 graduate of Shrine High School in Royal Oak, Mich., John attende…

Gale Frances

Gale Frances

  • 0

Gale Frances passed away on the afternoon of June 2, 2021, at her home in Pacifica, Calif., in the presence of her loving family. Born in Yakima, Wash., on May 5, 1937, to parents Lee and Frances Hunt, Gale was the eldest of her siblings: Floyd, Carol and John.

Laura Mae Talmadge Phillips

Laura Mae Talmadge Phillips

  • 0

Laura Mae Talmadge Phillips was the loving wife, for 33 years, of Glen Phillips, of Pacifica; loving sister to Vic, in New Mexico; and loving daughter to Shirley and Bill Talmadge.

Desiree Jean-Marie Zaro

Desiree Jean-Marie Zaro

  • 0

The earthly sojourn of Desiree Jean-Marie Zaro drew to a close on July 25, 2021, in Millbrae, Calif. She was born Desiree Jean-Marie Barulich to Rhetta Green in San Francisco, Calif., on March 30, 1972.

Joann Savage

Joann Savage

  • 1

Joann was the only child born to Viola and Glen in Greely, Colo. She passed away from bacterial meningitis at home with family and hospice care.

Recommended for you