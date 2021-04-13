A longtime resident of Pacifica, Calif., she was loved by her family. She is survived by daughter Maria Macreadie, son-in-law Tony Macreadie, son Rafael T. Cruz, daughter-in-law Beth, daughter Antonia Grittner and son-in-law Jake, and son Frank Allen Wiedl; also grandchildren Elisha Moser, Jennifer Argo, Anthony Macreadie, Chelsea Campbell, Mac Campbell, Chris Cruz, Brandee Cruz, Casey Cruz, Mary Wiedl, and Grace Wiedl; and great-grandchildren Peighton Moser, Ava Macreadie, Cassidy, Jordan, TJ, and Hope. You are loved and we will miss you, till we are together again.
