Evelyn Laura Woodward

Family matriarch, Evelyn Laura Campbell was born to Donald and Evelyn Josephine Campbell on July 28, 1932 in San Francisco, Calif. Evelyn grew up and lived in San Francisco’s Haight Ashbury during her childhood and the first several years of her adult life. As a child, she grew up during the Great Depression. Evelyn attended elementary school at San Francisco’s St. Agnes and Dudley Stone Schools; she was surrounded by a large and loving extended family growing up which made for many interesting stories. At twelve years old, Evelyn and her dear sister Olive, also known as “toots” and “boo”, worked at St. Joseph’s Hospital as kitchen helpers. The eldest in her family, Evelyn Woodward had four younger siblings -- three sisters (Olive, Constance and Patricia) and one brother (Jack). She spent much of her early years helping her mom with the younger siblings.
As Evelyn entered her teenage years, she attended Polytechnic High School, where she met the love of her life and talented sportsman, Max Woodward. As a teenager, Evelyn loved dancing and enjoyed going to the beach or going downtown by street car to shop or to go to the movies. Evelyn married her dear beau, Max, on Dec. 11, 1948. They continued to live in the Haight Ashbury District in San Francisco, and briefly in Walnut Creek, for the first several years of their marriage, and where they had their first three children (Michael, Patrick and Deborah). Evelyn worked very hard during her years; family was everything to Evelyn.
In 1957, Evelyn and the Woodward family moved to the coastal town of Pacifica just south of San Francisco. The Woodward couple went on to have another two children (Louise and Cheryl), totaling five children during their union. Evelyn and family were very involved in community sports. Evelyn also headed up the local scout troops as well. Evelyn’s husband Max passed away in 1979 at just 49 years old as the couple just began to enjoy a new generation — grandchildren. Grandchildren and extended family kept Evelyn very busy with birthdays and other milestone events. As Evelyn aged, she became involved with Pacifica’s Senior Center, where she continued long-time friendships and made additional friends and acquaintances. She enjoyed the senior trips, lunches and camaraderie of the other seniors and staff members.
Residing in her home on Crespi Drive, Evelyn Woodward peacefully passed from this Earth on June 7, 2023. She was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by her family and many friends. She is survived by sisters, Olive Brandt and Patricia Ramirez-Picasso; sons Michael Woodward and Patrick (Tina) Woodward; daughters Deborah (Robert) Runne and Cheryl (Pete) Yoes; grandchildren Steven (Jennifer) Woodward, Shane (Sarah) Woodward, Daniel (Michelle) Woodward, Sarah Runne and Spencer Yoes; great-grandchildren Blake Woodward, Matthew Woodward, Max Woodward, Joshua Woodward, Christina Woodward, Jennavieve Woodward and Lindsey Woodward. Evelyn was preceded in death by husband Max Woodward, grandson Brian Woodward, mother Evelyn Curtis, father Donald Campbell, step father John Curtis, sister Constance Picchi and brother Jack Curtis.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, July 16, at Chapel By the Sea, 801 Oceana Blvd, Pacifica.
