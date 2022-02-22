Jan. 10, 1945 – Feb. 10, 2022 

Erma Marie Germer

In 1945, an angel was sent to live among us. Erma was the only child and the pride and joy of her loving parents. Erma grew up in the Bay Area. She loved performing in gymnastics and dance programs in San Francisco. Eventually her family settled in San Bruno where she attended Belle Aire school, Allen Middle School, then Capuchino High School. During her junior year, she was set up on a blind date that would change her life. That blind date would become the love of her life and companion for six decades. They were married shortly after graduation. Charles went overseas with the Navy, while Erma incubated their first son. The next year they welcomed a daughter. Erma was a devoted and loving stay-at-home mom while her children were young. She later went to work at an electronics company. She finished her career at UCSF when she retired as an administrative analyst.

Erma loved to see new places with her favorite travel companion, her husband. She was happiest when surrounded by her family. Whether on a beach in Hawaii or sitting in the backyard, she was sure to make everyone laugh. Her humor was infectious. When her eyes began to twinkle, good times were sure to follow. Her grandsons and great-grandchildren were her delight. She was “Bma” to not only her grandkids, but their friends. She loved everyone and welcomed them into her life, especially her granddaughters-in-law. Erma was always first in line to help anyone in need. Her volunteer work led to many lasting friendships. Her compassion was immense and her kindness was boundless. 

Erma was preceded in death by her father, “Ben” Allen, her stepfather, Paul Brouillard, her mother, Marie Allen-Brouillard, and her beloved son, Charles Jr. She is survived by her devoted husband, Charles Germer Sr.; daughter and son-in-law, Debbie and Colm Quinn; daughter-in-law Blanca Germer; grandsons Aaron (Miriam) Cave, Chris (Amberly) Cave, Charles III (Rachel) Germer, Dan (Cheyenne) Quinn, Michael (Allie) Germer, Eric Vargas, and Dereck Martinez; great-grandchildren Benji and Bella Cave; and a large extended family. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Pacifica Resource Center or St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

