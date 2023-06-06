Eric Karl Jorgensen

Eric Karl Jorgensen, loving father, grandfather, brother and friend, died in Burlingame, Calif., on May 20, 2023, after a heavyweight fight with cancer. His integrity, strength and indomitable spirit will continue to inspire us all. Eric was born on Dec. 8, 1946, in Oakland, Calif., to parents Joanna and Clifford Jorgensen, and grew up with his siblings, Michael and Diane, in Fremont, Calif.

After graduating from Irvington High School, Eric joined the military in 1965, where he was stationed in Germany as an MP until 1968. Known for his dogged determination and ability to read people, he served as a police officer for Pacifica Police Department for 31 years. Spanning five decades, he saved lives, brought justice to victims, received 33 department commendations for outstanding police work and service, as well as countless letters of commendation from community members, allied agencies, and city and state officials. In 1993 he received the Golden Antler Award for outstanding community service, and he was honored with the Patrol Captain’s Award in 1998. 

