Emma Rae McDaniel was born in San Francisco, Calif., on Feb. 4, 1940, to Audrey and Raymond Baker. She attended and graduated from Vallejo High School and would later marry Joe E. McDaniel, USMC, which allowed them to travel to Tennessee, North and South Carolina as well as Okinawa with their kids. She took on managing apartments as a career and enjoyed that for 35 years. Emma passed away on Oct. 30, surrounded by loved ones.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Joe E. McDaniel, and her brother, Norman Baker. She leaves behind to mourn her sister, Darlene Turturici, sons Randy and Alan, four grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. She was beloved by all and will be dearly missed.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.