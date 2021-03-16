With profound sadness, we share and mourn the passing of our devoted and immensely loving mother, Eleanor, who passed in Pacifica, Calif., on March 3, 2021.
The strength and courage of our mother enabled her to rise above the daunting challenges of raising eight children when her husband was away on Navy ships for many months out of each year. Ellie’s devotion to her family has paid off in that all eight of her children continue her legacy of love, respect and the never-ending, deep family values that were so very dear to her.
She will be forever missed by her surviving children, Conrado, David, Debi, Valentina and Kathy, and extremely missed by her many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and all who knew and cherished her indomitable spirit.
Services were held at Church of the Good Shepherd in Pacifica followed by interment at Skylawn Memorial Park in San Mateo.
