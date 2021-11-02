Edward William Arntzen, born May 21, 1941, left this earthly realm on Oct. 9, 2021.
Ed grew up in Seaside, Calif., and joined the Navy at 17 in 1959. He married Diane Smith in 1964, and they then welcomed Michelle (1964), Melissa (1966), and Brian (1969). Ed and Diane divorced in 1975, and the family moved to Shasta County. Ed, in cooperation with Diane, raised his children in Anderson. When the kids graduated from Anderson High, Ed moved to San Francisco, where he joined Michelle at SFSU and earned a B.A. in geology at age 55. Following graduation, Ed relocated to Pacifica. There, he met and fell in love with Marsha Murphy. Ed and Marsha married in July of 2009. In 2012, Ed bought a long-dreamed-of cabin in the woods in Chester, Calif. For the past decade, Ed and Marsha have been traveling between Pacifica and Chester, and hitting all the kids’ and grandkids’ events along the way.
Ed will be sorely missed by all who knew him. He is survived by his kids, Michelle (Ethan), Melissa (Jeff) and Brian (Jennifer); his five granddaughters, Jessica, Olivia, Masyn, Parker, and Kennedy; Marsha and her daughters, Rebecca (Michael) and Jessica; his three sisters, Rose, Catherine and Eleanor; his nieces and nephews; and his trusty companion, Bug, the puggle. Please join us for a celebration of Ed’s life at 2 p.m. on Dec. 11, 2021, at St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church in Pacifica.
