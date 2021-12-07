April 9, 1977 – April 23, 2021 

Edward John Rose IV

Edward John Rose IV was born on April 9, 1977, and passed on April 23, 2021. 

Eddie had a heart of gold and touched everyone who knew him with his wit, sense of humor, his great hair and love for sports. He loved surfing, fishing, golfing and riding his bike.

He is survived by his mother, Shirley Rose; his bonus dad, Glenn F. Stevens; sister Carol Pineda; brother Tim Pineda; nieces Brittany Piccolotti, Jayden Pineda and Isabella Yurich; and nephew Javier Piccolotti. He will be missed by his dog, Scratcher, and his cat, Molly.

Eddie will also be missed by many friends and classmates at Terra Nova High School where he played football (1991), soccer (1992-95), and baseball (1992-95). He was called “Fast Eddie.”

A Celebration of Life will be held for him in April.

He is missed every day. Rest in peace, my son. I love you.

