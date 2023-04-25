Earl Wayne Holley

Earl Wayne Holley, born Feb. 16, 1953, of Pacifica, passed away on April 13, 2023, after a battle with Lewy body dementia.

Earl was raised in Pacifica and spent his final few years back home exploring the trails he frequented as a child. He was a dedicated father to his wife of 45 years, Janice Holley, and their two sons, Jared and Dustin. He instilled a work ethic, dedication, and toughness into his sons, always pushing them to keep getting better. Earl was a loving brother to Rick, Cindy, and David. He spent lots of quality with his family, including mother-in-law Mary, daughter-in-Law Victoria, and grandchildren Everett and Makenzie.

