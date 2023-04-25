Earl Wayne Holley, born Feb. 16, 1953, of Pacifica, passed away on April 13, 2023, after a battle with Lewy body dementia.
Earl was raised in Pacifica and spent his final few years back home exploring the trails he frequented as a child. He was a dedicated father to his wife of 45 years, Janice Holley, and their two sons, Jared and Dustin. He instilled a work ethic, dedication, and toughness into his sons, always pushing them to keep getting better. Earl was a loving brother to Rick, Cindy, and David. He spent lots of quality with his family, including mother-in-law Mary, daughter-in-Law Victoria, and grandchildren Everett and Makenzie.
In 1986, Earl moved his family from Pacifica to Lakeport where he worked for 33 years managing the Operations of the Geysers (Calpine). Earl’s thorough understanding of power plants, repairing turbines, and keeping equipment functioning efficiently in the process of converting steam into energy was invaluable. His work ethic, dedication and love for his job was celebrated by his co-workers.
He gave back to the community through 12 years of coaching his son’s teams in youth baseball, football, and soccer. He coached his players to be tough, which led to lots of success. The community loved the passion, time and energy he put into teaching sports. He became a father figure to many youths in the community.
When Earl was not working, he enjoyed bicycling, water skiing on Clear Lake, playing guitar, and golf trips with his buddies. He also attended night school, commencing in 2003 with his B.S. in business administration. He was often in class with younger students who all loved his energy.
Earl is missed by his friends and family.
A Celebration of Life service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 27, at the Church of the Good Shepherd, 901 Oceana Blvd., Pacifica, Calif.
My sincere condolences to you and your family.
