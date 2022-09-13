Dr. Judith Marilyn (Druhan) Kell was born on Jan. 3, 1941, in San Francisco, California, to Louis and Florence Druhan.
Judy attended Polytechnic High School and went on to graduate from UC Berkeley and SFSU. After graduating, Judy began her long career in education with S.F.U.S.D. Judy taught at Frederic Burk, E.R. Taylor, and eventually became director of the G.A.T.E. program. Later she was promoted to principal at Hawthorne Elementary, then principal at Potrero Hill Middle School, and lastly went on to become associate superintendent of middle schools. Judy worked in the S.F.U.S.D. for 29 years. Education was her life!
Judy’s love of teaching and training eventually led her to St. Mary’s College and the Administrative Institute Program, where she taught educational leadership and administration. Though Judy retired from S.F.U.S.D. she never retired from learning and inspiring others. She continued to teach at San Francisco State University, teaching Adolescent Development and Equity in Schools. In addition she was a mentor/supervisor to student-teachers. As always, she used humor as a tool to make her classes more enjoyable and meaningful.
Judy was a bright light in so many people’s lives and she worked tirelessly in jobs she loved. In the end what mattered most was her legacy in education, family, friendships, companionships, church, and love.
Predeceased by her parents and her sister, Carol Saulovich, Judy is survived by her children Cynthia Peyton (Lance Davidson), Elizabeth Peyton-Baptista (Michael Baptista), Carolyn Kell, Joseph Kell (Julie Cotter) and her grandchildren Anthoney Baptista, Matthew Baptista, Charlotte Kell, and Katy Kell, as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Outside of work Judy loved to have big dinner parties brought to us by Betty Crocker, which many of us learned to love. She saw the food as secondary. The important part was that we could all be together, connect, share in community, and laugh! Sure, some of us were sharing loveseats or sitting on the antique high chair, but anyone who couldn’t make it home for the holidays was welcome at her table.
She was generous, she was kind, and she was funny. Additionally, she had a love for fashion, specifically St. John Knits. She had amassed quite a collection. A St. John Museum! All purchased used at high-end consignment shops. She loved the hunt as well as a good deal. And almost rivaling her love of family was her love for ice cream. Any flavor was pleasing, but she especially enjoyed strawberry.
In her final days, she was surrounded by her family and she died peacefully. Judy shines on in the hearts of all who knew her.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to any of your favorite charities. A Celebration of Life Service will take place at 11 a.m. on Sept. 17, 2022, at Broadmoor Presbyterian Church, 377 87th St. in Daly City.
