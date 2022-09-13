Dr. Judith Marilyn (Druhan) Kell

Dr. Judith Marilyn (Druhan) Kell was born on Jan. 3, 1941, in San Francisco, California, to Louis and Florence Druhan. 

Judy attended Polytechnic High School and went on to graduate from UC Berkeley and SFSU. After graduating, Judy began her long career in education with S.F.U.S.D. Judy taught at Frederic Burk, E.R. Taylor, and eventually became director of the G.A.T.E. program. Later she was promoted to principal at Hawthorne Elementary, then principal at Potrero Hill Middle School, and lastly went on to become associate superintendent of middle schools. Judy worked in the S.F.U.S.D. for 29 years. Education was her life! 

