Donna Tillson Drew left us on Aug. 27, 2023, taking her final bow, exiting stage left, at the age of 87. A devoted wife, a loving mother, a dedicated grandmother, aunt, cousin, friend, and sister. To meet her, was to smile.
Donna Marie Tillson was born Aug. 18, 1936, to Cecilia and Don Tillson, at St Mary’s Hospital in San Francisco. Though her first home was on Shotwell Street, she grew up on Ralston Street, and graduated from St. Emydius, and Star of the Sea Academy in 1954. She studied drama at San Francisco State College, until her father found out her major and told her to get a job. She became a telephone operator until they discovered she was deaf on one side. She married Edward John Drew Jr. in 1958 and was a devoted wife for over 60 years. She was a devout Catholic, but embraced and celebrated her friends’ many religions. She was a woman of loyalty and laughter, a dramatic soul that ignored what she didn’t want to see and focused only on the positive.
She lived in Maryland for a year after her marriage, and then came back to San Franciso to Geneva Avenue and later Castro Street between 18th and 19th. In 1966, she bundled up her children and she reluctantly moved to Pacifica, Calif., where she lived for over 33 years, and made many lifelong friends.
Donna fed her dramatic side in many ways, while raising her four children: She directed plays for the church teen club, she was fashion show coordinator and narrator during her 13 years working at the Linda Mar Ross Store (before it was Dress-for-Less). She worked on the Miss Pacifica Pageant for many years, taught Catechism, was a leader for Girl Scouts and Brownies, was a Jaycette, a Lioness, and a member of the social sorority Beta Sigma Phi since 1969.
She was with Ross Stores from 1971 to 1984 when she began working at Bank of America; the bank gave her a sense of achievement and a business career. At a transitional low point in her personal life and needing another creative outlet, she tried out for a small part in the play “Harvey” in 1985 and joined the Spindrift Players.
In her first stage performance in 38 years, she played the doctor’s wife in “Harvey.” Stiff and wooden, she was too nervous over her return to the actual stage to relax into a normal character. Not long after, she found her niche — the more eccentric the character, the better her performance. Each of her critically noted, standout roles were over-the-top, zany and outrageous characters, through which she truly shined: Ouiser in “Steel Magnolias” in 1991, Penny Sycamore in “You Can’t Take It With You,” Mother Goose in “Babes in Toyland.” Her most memorable role was in 1989 as the “Old peddler woman” in “Snow White,” for the sheer joy she received when she walked out on stage and the whole audience heard her 4-year-old grandson announce, “Hey, that’s Grandma.”
Some of her appearances after “Harvey”: In 1986 she was Miss Gulch in “The Wizard of Oz,” cast member in “Gypsy,” Lucy Manville, a traveling saleswoman, in “Her Fatal Beauty,” a cast member in the 1990 “The Man Who Came to Dinner,” Auntie Em in 1991 “The Wizard of Oz,” and she played various characters in a 1992 production of “Annie.” In 1994 she was in “Love Letters” and “You Can’t Take It With You,” played Tweedle-Dee in a 1997 “Alice in Wonderland,” and was in the 1999 “Arsenic and Old Lace.” Throughout her 15 years with the Spindrift Players, she was in a show, a stagehand for a show, and/or on the Board of Directors for the group.
In October 1999 she moved to Fort Bidwell, Calif. She started the local chapter of the “Red Hatters” and expressed her creativity through the red- and purple-clothed lunches, and joined a co-op organization in which she sold her signature crotched blankets and scarves. As they had done in their early years in Pacifica, the Drews joined civic groups and were involved in most Fort Bidwell community events. In 2013 they moved to a senior apartment in Dixon, Calif., to be away from the snow, closer to hospitals and their daughters.
Donna lost her husband in 2018, and the following year she moved to Vacaville. She was content with her living arrangement, within yelling distance to three of her children. She loved SF Giants season and the weekly calls with her brother, longtime friends Helen McElvany, Joan Fosbery, and her brother-in-law. She sailed through the COVID crisis and was healthy for her age. She was mentally sharp until her 87th birthday, until one issue just caused another, until her body could no longer function.
She will be greatly missed, lovingly remembered, and now part of the reminiscences she loved to share of her parents and the glory days of San Francisco.
She is survived by her four children, Mimi, Beth, and Danny Drew, of Vacaville, and John (Cindy) Drew, of Alturas; four grandchildren, E.J. and Jimmy Drew, Gideon and Lucia Drew, all of Vacaville; ex-in-law and friend Doreen Drew, of Vacaville; brother and sister-in-law Joe and Joann Tillson, of Lake Tahoe; brother-in-law Verg Sordillia, of Silver Springs, Nev.; four nephews Tony (Eileen) Williams, of Eureka, Matt (Anneliese) Tillson, of Lake Tahoe, Kevin (Codi) Tillson, of Portland, and Michael (Kelly) Tillson, of Lake Tahoe; cousins Margaret Schadler, of Santa Rosa, Lonnie Schadler, of Fort Bidwell, Sandy Dyer and Trish Kenyon, of Colorado Springs, Colo.; cousin-in-law Kathy Stephens, of West Sacramento.
Donna was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, her sister Lynn Sordillia, cousin Bob Stephens, and cousin-in-law Jean Schadler.
She attended St. Joseph Catholic Church, and later a televised Mass on Sunday. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Charities of California.
Interment will be in the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon. An exact date has not yet been determined. An official Mass will not be held.
