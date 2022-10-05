On Sept. 12, 2022, Donna Curnen-Robb, loving mother of three, passed away at the age of 84 after suffering from a stroke. A third-generation San Franciscan and graduate of Balboa High School, Donna married Donald Robb Sr., had three children, and moved to the Linda Mar area of Pacifica where she lived for 60 years. She worked at the Pacifica Tribune, the U.S. Postal Service, and Seavue Realty, and was a longtime active member of the Pacifica Historical Society and the Moose Lodge.
Donna loved bingo, enjoyed cooking, dancing, traveling and socializing. She had a quick wit, was very personable and loved to laugh. She had a special connection with animals and became vegan after learning about the treatment of animals in the food industry. Being on a plant-based diet ultimately reversed the diabetes and high blood pressure issues that she suffered from for several years.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.