Donald Lee Schlieve

Donald Lee Schlieve, 78, died unexpectedly on May 28, as a result of an accident riding his 1959 Cushman scooter. He was well-known in Pacifica for riding one of his many vintage scooters around the city over the years, picking up the name “Scooter Don.”

He was born Dec. 21, 1943, in San Francisco, the son of Clarence and Grace Schlieve. His family moved to Pedro Valley, now known as Pacifica, when he was 12 years old. He attended Linda Mar and Pedro Valley elementary schools before graduating from Alma Heights Academy in 1962. Following graduation he worked in various jobs in the automotive industry, then in 1966 Don was drafted into the U.S. Army and served two years as a cargo handler. Don belonged to the American Legion Post 474 of Half Moon Bay and was a loyal member of the California Cushman Club for over 25 years and loved going to all of their riding events around California.

