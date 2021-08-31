Dolores “Dee” Ogata, 90, passed away peacefully on Aug. 16, 2021, at her home in Pacifica.
She was born in the small town of Reedley, Calif., on Sept. 5, 1930. Dee was the beloved wife and best friend of her love of 55 years, George Ogata. She is also survived by her children, Rickey Shong, Mary Shong, and Michael Ogata. She was the devoted grandmother of Roberta Shong and loving great-grandmother of Alyssa del Rosario, Armani del Rosario, Achilles del Rosario, and Aris del Rosario.
A Mass of Christian Burial was held on Aug. 27 at St. Peter Catholic Church in Pacifica where her life was celebrated with family and friends. Services were entrusted and provided by Pacifica’s Chapel by the Sea Mortuary, 801 Oceana Blvd., Pacifica, CA 94044. (650) 335-3411
