The earthly sojourn of Desiree Jean-Marie Zaro drew to a close on July 25, 2021, in Millbrae, Calif. She was born Desiree Jean-Marie Barulich to Rhetta Green in San Francisco, Calif., on March 30, 1972.
Shortly before her third birthday, Desiree was welcomed into the loving foster home of Margo “Nana” and Ed “Mr. Ed” Houg. Following Margo’s diagnosis of cancer, Desiree went to live with Jeff and Tanis (Houg) Keyworth, who later adopted her into their family.
Growing up in the Linda Mar Valley of Pacifica, Desi attended local private and public schools. On June 6, 1991, she graduated from Terra Nova High School.
Following graduation, she embarked on two mission trips to Mexico. These experiences made an impression on her young life and fanned her desire to share her faith and help others.
From a young age, Desi absolutely loved to swim! She also enjoyed hiking in the hills and enthusiastically watching the migrating whales. Artistically gifted, Desi created spectacular cards for friends and family. Music moved her. Christian music deepened her faith and guided her through life’s challenges.
Desi touched everyone she met with her friendly smile and kind heart. In her home town, she served folks pizza at Round Table and coffee at Pacific Java in Rockaway. She bagged their groceries at Safeway and helped them find treasures at the Linda Mar Goodwill Store where she worked for a time.
In 2001 she married William John Zaro in a lovely outdoor ceremony followed by a musical reception at Pacific Bay Christian School (Alma Heights). The newlyweds honeymooned in Carmel, Calif.
William and Desiree had two sons, Benjamin and Elijah. Her children and husband were the most important people in her life. She loved them passionately.
Desiree is survived by her husband, William John Zaro; her two sons, Benjamin Isaac Martin, of Columbia, Tenn., and Elijah David Zaro, of Pacifica; and her mother, Tanis Shea Keyworth, of Pacifica; as well as her four sisters, Sherry Green, of California, Teresa Lynn Pylant (John), of Etna, Calif., Megan Anne Elizabeth Dailey (Kevin), of Pacifica, and Shannon Danielle Falcon (Rene), of Prunedale, Calif. She also leaves behind her aunts, Tamyra (Houg) Chicca (Ron), of Pacifica, and Tonya Hough, of Pacifica; grandmother Susan Houg (Ed), of Fort Jones, Calif.; cousins and many nieces and nephews. Desiree is predeceased by her father, Jeffrey Wesley Keyworth, and her brother, Dana Wesley Keyworth (Cynthia), of Cupertino, and her foster parents, Ed and Margo Houg, of Pacifica.
We miss our Desiree, but, in our sorrow, we remember a foundational truth: Those who love the Lord never say goodbye for the last time.
Join family and friends at 10 a.m. on Aug. 21, 2021, for a memorial service for Desiree Zaro in the chapel of Pacific Bay Christian School, located on the Seville campus.
