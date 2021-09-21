Dennis J. Wilson, a retired Pacifica firefighter, Vietnam vet, beloved friend and brother, passed away on Sept. 7.

He was known for his dry sense of humor (vowing never to make an ash of himself), work ethic, competence, honesty, generosity and humility. He was the guy you could always depend on — the first to volunteer and the last to leave. When he wasn’t busy saving lives he loved to cook (“chicken thing,” anyone?), treasure hunt with his metal detector, collect antique bottles, sell old purple glass at the flea market, and play the slots at the casinos. Creative endeavors ranged from the haunted houses he built in the garage as a teenager to the cartoons he loved to draw. A devout Catholic, his faith helped him accept and endure early onset Parkinson’s disease, which he dubbed “BWB” (Brain Went Bad). For more than 20 years he dealt with its ever more severe impacts with grace and without bitterness, a remarkable achievement.

Dennis is survived by siblings Tom, Mike, Christine, Kathy, Dolores and Mary along with nieces, nephews and their children. He will be greatly missed. A funeral Mass will be offered at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, at Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Pacifica. Please wear a mask and stay distanced from others. In lieu of flowers, donations for disaster relief, food banks or Parkinson’s research would be appreciated.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

More Stories

Ian Anderson Owens

Ian Anderson Owens

  • Updated
  • 0

Ian Anderson Owens, a beautiful, big-brown-eyed angel, was sent to us 46 years ago, but he was unexpectedly taken from us, it’s believed, on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, apparently from a heart attack. “Handsome man” was the pet name given him by his loving mama, Sally Owens, since his birth in Sa…

Mary Rose Favuzzi

Mary Rose Favuzzi

  • Updated
  • 0

Mary Rose Favuzzi went peacefully to be with the Lord on Nov. 28, 2020, at the age of 95. Mary Rose was born to Giovanni and Salvatrice (DeSimone) Bartolotta, Aug. 30, 1925, in the Bronx, New York. Mary Rose met her beloved husband, Dominick, on the dance floor, and they were married Sept. 2…

Gerard Pierre Jean Jr.

Gerard Pierre Jean Jr.

  • Updated
  • 0

Jan. 20, 1931 – Dec. 7, 2020 Gerard Pierre Jean Jr. (Gerry) passed away peacefully Dec. 7, 2020, at his home in Pacifica, Calif., surrounded by his loving family. He was born Jan. 20, 1931, in Lewiston, Maine, to Gerard P. and Marguerite (Girardin) Jean. After attending St. Patrick’s Element…

Kenneth Michael Krause

Kenneth Michael Krause

  • Updated
  • 0

Kenneth Michael Krause of Pacifica, Calif., passed away unexpectedly at his home of a cardiac-related condition on Nov. 30, 2020, at the age of 73. He is cherished and survived by his loving wife, Judy, of 48 years, and his three children Renee, Christopher and Kevin as well as their spouses…

Elizabeth M. Moore

Elizabeth M. Moore

  • Updated
  • 0

1928 – 2020 Our beautiful mother and grandmother quietly slipped into eternity early Dec. 9, 2020. Born to Portuguese parents in Hawaii, she was raised in Honolulu. She was walking to Mass that “day that will live in infamy” and witnessed firsthand the destruction. She worked summers in orde…

+2
Malcolm McIntire

Malcolm McIntire

  • Updated
  • 0

Malcolm Conrad McIntire passed away peacefully on Sunday, Nov. 22, surrounded by family at his home in Pacifica. He was 101 years old.  His greatest love, besides his family, was reading. He read many books and periodicals, right up until the last weeks of his life. He enjoyed many topics, b…

Stewart Ellsworth Cross

Stewart Ellsworth Cross

  • Updated
  • 0

Stewart Cross was born in San Francisco on Dec. 5, 1941. He was the second son of Edwin Curtis Cross and Stephanie Smith Cross. He married Christine Hawkins Cross on Feb. 19, 2002. Stewart was a traveling man. At the age of 6, Stewart’s parents bought a 40-foot sailboat and, along with 8-yea…

Patricia (Patty) Anne McNally

Patricia (Patty) Anne McNally

  • Updated
  • 0

Kindness, dedication, warmth, love and inspiration are just a few words used to describe Patty. She lived her values every day and the world was a better place with her in it.  Patricia (Patty) Anne McNally was born in San Diego, Calif., on March 17, 1951, to loving parents Marie and Peter J…

Joseph Aldo Smith

  • Updated
  • 0

1950 – 2020 Joseph Aldo Smith, “Aldo” to his friends, was born in Bedford, Ind., on Aug. 27, 1950. Surrounded by his family, Aldo passed away peacefully at home on Nov. 7, 2020, after a long courageous battle with cancer. He is survived by his loving wife, Jill Smith, and stepdaughter Charlo…

Jed Louis Avtonomoff

Jed Louis Avtonomoff

  • Updated
  • 0

Jed Louis Avtonomoff died Tuesday morning, June 9, 2020, peacefully, while at home, from natural causes. He was 44 years old. A true California native, Jed grew up near the ocean in Pacifica, Calif., attending Sharp Park School and Terra Nova High School, where he maintained a near-perfect 4…

Recommended for you