Debbie passed away peacefully in Pacifica on June 25, 2021. She was a longtime South San Francisco, Pacifica and Grass Valley resident. Debbie was an avid swimmer, diver, knitter and weaver. She was very artistic and enjoyed her artisan friends. She was very kind and generous, and she loved all animals. Debbie spent her last week with us in Pacifica and we all miss her tremendously.
Debbie is preceded in death by her parents, Herb and Judy Fraser. She is survived by her loving husband, Brian, and children Brett and Shannon and grandson Sawyer, her sister Stacey (Kevin) Kerrigan and nephews Bryce and Adam. Services will be held in Grass Valley at a later date.
