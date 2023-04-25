David Morris Sr., former longtime resident of Pacifica, passed away unexpectedly on April 5, 2023, at age 82, in Folsom, Calif. He was born in Waipahu, Hawaii, on April 4, 1941, to Frank Morris Sr. and Constancia (Cozy) Morris. After graduating Waipahu High School in 1960, David enlisted in the Army National Guard where his service from 1960 to 1965 took him from Hawaii to California. It was here that he met his wife, Cynthia Fletcher. They were married on April 6, 1968, in San Mateo at St. Timothy Catholic Church.
David was a devoted husband to Cynthia, a loving father to David Morris Jr. (Lisa), Teresa Morris (Randy), Scott Morris (Michele) and Lisa Cannon (Sean). David was also a proud “Papa” to Alyssa, Mayalani, Jordan, Devon, Nathan, Taino, Kaleo, Kayla, Malia, and Makenna. David will also be remembered by his numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends.
