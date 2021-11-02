Connor, born March 17, 1987, passed away unexpectedly on Oct. 18, 2021.
He is survived by his parents, Terrill and Judy Frederiksen, his sister, Brittany Frederiksen, and his niece, Mikenna Edwards. Connor was a graduate of Terra Nova High School and Skyline Community College.
Connor had a heart of gold and touched everyone who knew him with his wit and sense of humor. He loved surfing, playing hockey and cooking. Connor will be missed by all.
Memorial services will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 5, at Chapel by the Sea in Pacifica with a reception to follow.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.