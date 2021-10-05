Claudia Ann Larsen

Claudia Ann Larsen, 75, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sept. 25, 2021. She passed away at West Hills Assisted Living from complications of Alzheimer’s.

The world became a little less sweet because the world lost one of the sweetest, kindest, most gentle, loving, kind, caring and selfless women ever. Claudia will be missed by family and friends alike. She leaves behind a huge void in the lives she touched as wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, sister, cousin, friend, teacher, mentor and others who were blessed by her life.

She would want everyone to know the same peace in their lives as she had found through the wonderous salvation offered through our Lord Jesus Christ. Her assurance, peace of mind and heart were shown daily as she lived her life to the fullest, even as she battled Alzheimer’s at the end of her life.

The whole family would like to publicly express their unending thanks to Alina Goman and her family at West Hills Assisted Living for all the wonderful personal care and love shown to our whole family, but especially to Claudia! 

Claudia Ann Larsen, of Hamilton, Montana, was born April 20, 1946, in San Francisco, the daughter of Clyde and Hazel Davis. She was the fifth generation of her family native born in San Francisco.

Claudia always loved animals. She had many dogs, cats and other pets throughout her life. She loved riding the donkey “Cactus Kate” at the family ranch in her childhood years. She loved horses as well and was very talented at drawing and painting them. Claudia had traveled quite a bit with her stepfather, Byron Prudden, and her mom, Hazel Davis Prudden, with their many dogs. She also traveled during her summer vacations with other teachers. She traveled to Africa twice on photo safaris. Other destinations included England, Tortola, and El Salvador.

Claudia was raised in Pacifica and graduated from Terra Nova High School in 1964. She then attended and graduated from San Francisco State University with a degree in education and history. She later went on to receive a master’s degree in education. On Aug. 3, 1985, she married Andrew Larsen and became stepmother to his two sons, Joshua Kirk Larsen and Luke Andrew Larsen. Claudia and Andy lived in Pacifica not far from her mom, Hazel Prudden.

As both Claudia and Andy enjoyed history, they became members of the historical reenactment group, “Legends of the American West” or L..A.W. This L.A.W. group would study the history of the American West. The group would then set up historical reenactments that would be as authentic as possible in history, dialogue and costumes. The group would be invited to travel to Tombstone, Ariz., every other year to reenact the famous gunfight at the O.K. Corral. Claudia’s stepsons were part of these reenactments as they grew up. The group would travel all over Northern California to reenact gunfights of the Old West.

Claudia and Andy made their final move to the Bitterroot Valley in 2001. They built their own log cabin just south of Hamilton, and it was here that they raised Black Angus beef. Claudia taught G.E.D. in Hamilton and Pinesdale for a number of years. Claudia was also a docent of the Marcus Daly Mansion. She would dress up in her 1880s dresses to give tours of the mansion. Claudia was also active in the Gideon’s Auxiliary. Claudia was an active member of the Corvallis Community Church and the Charlos Heights Community Church. She taught Sunday School, VBS, Bible Club and had other responsibilities at both churches.

Claudia is survived by her husband, Andy, of Hamilton; stepson Josh and his wife, Tabitha, of Missoula; stepson Luke, of Missoula; two granddaughters, Torri Larsen, of Kalispell, and Alyssa Larsen, of Bozeman; sister Patricia Smith, of San Clemente, Calif.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Oct. 16, 2021, at the Daly-Leach Chapel in Hamilton. Pastor Del Abby from Charlos Heights Community Church will be officiating. A reception will follow in the funeral home’s community room.

Condolences may be left for the family at www.dalyleachchapel.com. A private family interment will be held at the Grantsdale Cemetery. The family suggests donations to the local Gideon Bitterroot Chapter, P.O. Box 876, Hamilton, MT 59840.

 

