On Sunday, April 23, 2023, Celia Wiss, beloved wife, mother, sister, Abby, aunt, and friend to many, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family. Celia was born in 1928 in Callao, Peru, the oldest of three children, and the last surviving child of her loving parents Roberto and Celia Peralta.
Celia leaves behind her three sons Carl Wiss (Kathy), Dan Wiss (Theresa), and Andy Wiss (Michelle); five grandchildren, Samantha Wiss, Nicholas Wiss, Miranda Casey, Lauren Wiss, Anna Wiss, great-granddaughter Paige Casey and many nieces and nephews.
Celia was predeceased by her parents Roberto and Celia Peralta, husband Evert Wiss, sister Gladys Whitehouse, brother Roberto Peralta, brother-in-law Mike Whitehouse, and sister-in-law Rosita Peralta.
Celia was raised in Lima, Peru, and came to the United States in 1957. She worked at Travelers Insurance and met her future husband, Evert Wiss, at the Avalon Ballroom in San Francisco in 1961. Evert and Celia were married in 1962 and moved to Pacifica in 1967, where they raised their family and enjoyed life in the coastal town. Celia and Evert were married for 19 years until she lost the love of her life in 1981. Celia worked at Oceana High School from 1980 until her retirement in 1994 as the school registrar.
Celia was a dedicated San Francisco Giants fan, an excellent cook, an avid reader, a skilled seamstress, and treasured spending time with family and friends. Celia had a gift for making all those she knew feel special and was extremely thoughtful. Celia was a devout Catholic and parishioner for over 50 years at the Church of The Good Shepherd in
A rosary will be held Thursday, May 4 at 6 p.m. at Pacifica’s Chapel by the Sea. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Friday, May 5 at 11 a.m. at Church of the Good Shepherd in Pacifica.
