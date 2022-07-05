June 19, 1937 – May 14, 2022
Carolyn Tomola passed away peacefully in the family home at age 84 on May 14, 2022.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, John, mother Mary E. Thornton and aunt Nonie McGreevy. She is survived by Mike and Manny Tomola, of Visalia, Maryann Tomola, of Gilroy, Mia Tomola DVM and Rob Colon, of Gilroy. She was known as Grandma T to her beautiful grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters Maryellen Grawl, of Fort Collins, Colo., and Barbara and John Molinari, of Pacifica. She was also loved by many nieces, nephews, her Irish cousins here and in Ireland where Carolyn planned the family trips. She leaves behind the friends she met at the Youth Service Bureau where she worked and her friends from Notre Dame High School, San Francisco, class of 1955.
Carolyn and John moved to Pacifica in 1965 and they loved their Park Pacifica neighbors and welcomed everyone. Gardening was her passion along with her animals, especially her dog, Lacey.
Carolyn was a devoted parishioner and a dedicated volunteer at St. Peter Catholic Church. A memorial Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on July 28 at St. Peter Church, 700 Oddstad Blvd., Pacifica. In her memory, donations may be made to St. Peter Catholic Church.
