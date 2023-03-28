Carol Ann Parker, beloved grandmother, mother, wife, sister, aunt, mother-in-law and friend, passed away on Thursday, March 9, 2023, at age 79.
Carol was born to the late Eldon Glenn Norrish and Mildred Fern Norrish (née Straight) in Berkeley, Calif., on May 7, 1943.
Growing up in Walnut Creek, Calif., with her three brothers, Glenn, James and Daniel, she enjoyed an idyllic childhood. After graduating from Las Lomas High School in 1961, Carol studied at Diablo Valley College before moving to San Francisco and taking a job at the Pacific Coast Stock Exchange in 1963. While living in the city, she met Charles Thomas Parker, who became her husband in 1964. They were married for nearly 60 years.
Best known for her energetic personality, sharp-witted humor and intense devotion to her family, Carol helped her husband run a successful local business in Pacifica, Calif., and rear two sons, both U.C. Berkeley graduates.
A born storyteller, Carol was famous for her colorful tales of family lore. She also enjoyed gardening, reading, and, above all, spending time with her grandchildren.
Carol is survived by her husband, Charles Thomas, son Charles Francis and his wife, Katarina, son James Eldon and his wife, Marie, and four grandchildren, Thomas, Daniel, Oliver and Adrien.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that those who are able donate to the American Cancer Society instead.
